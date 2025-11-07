Santa Clarita Non-Profits Can Apply for Community Development Block Grants

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the 2026-2027 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2026-2027 Community Development Block Grant funding.

The city invites non-profit organizations that serve low and moderate-income residents to attend an informational meeting to learn more about the program and to receive a funding application for the 2026-2027 program year.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city with Community Development Block Grant funding, which is primarily intended to benefit low and moderate-income residents.

The city awards a portion of this allocation through grants to eligible non-profit organizations to provide services and resources for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents. Individuals and for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply.

The city requires interested applicants to attend one of two scheduled Zoom informational meetings to learn more about applying for and receiving funding. Following the meeting, the city will provide interested applicants with a funding application. Meetings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 4-5 p.m.

For more information, including the Zoom meeting link, passcode and where to RSVP, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Community-Preservation/Affordable-Housing.

Every five years, the city develops a Community Development Block Grant strategic planning document called the Consolidated Plan. This plan sets priorities for how Community Development Block Grant funds will be used. In addition, each year the city conducts a community needs assessment and develops a Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan which outlines how the annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds are spent and establishes goals for the number of individuals served.

This Notice of Funding Availability allows community-based organizations the opportunity to apply for funds to serve low and moderate-income residents as part of the Annual Action Plan during the Program Year of July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027.

All proposals must address a Consolidated Plan Priority and meet a variety of other cross-cutting federal regulations, including compliance with reporting and record-keeping requirements. Only residents of the city of Santa Clarita may be served by any Community Development Block Grant funding awarded.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Development Block Grant program or the funding application process, please contact Administrative Analyst, Julia Rodriguez by email at ejrodriguez@santaclarita.gov or by phone at (661) 286-4174.

Like this: Like Loading...