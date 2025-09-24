Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans

The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.

This recognition highlights Santa Clarita’s leadership in California’s Zero Litter movement, which works to reduce waste and keep communities clean, healthy and beautiful.

The Clean California Community Designation Program is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative, launched in 2021 to clean up, reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces statewide. Developed in partnership with Caltrans, the program recognizes cities that have met at least 10 of 15 criteria to improve their environment.

Santa Clarita earned its designation by completing initiatives such as environmental cleanups, hazardous waste collection drives and youth education programs. As part of the honor, the city will receive Clean California Community signage and automatic membership with Keep California Beautiful.

For upcoming cleanup events and activities in Santa Clarita, visit GreenSantaClarita.com/Events.

