header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
| Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Camp Scudder and Camp Scott
Sign on Bouquet Canyon Road for Camp Scudder and Camp Scott. 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.

If approved, the board motion would adopt a state subcommittee’s recommendations to move violent youth offenders to the Saugus facilities, which were originally designed to host non-violent youth offenders, while directing the county “ensure that the appropriate renovations are made at Scott or Scudder within 90 days to be safe and ready for use.”

However, the City Council is urging the board to table the item until the subcommittee conducts a comprehensive assessment of the facilities, including a proper land use and environmental review, dictated by the California Environmental Quality Act, as well as consultation with local officials and engagement and meetings with Santa Clarita residents.

The February board decision that set the plan in motion directed the subcommittee to consult with local justice, health, community and other relevant stakeholders in developing the plan for the county’s Department of Juvenile Justice population — a step the City Council said was not taken.

“The city and members of the Santa Clarita community were never notified or invited to any meetings held by the subcommittee or consulted with,” the council’s letter stated, adding that city officials were only informed of the recommendations through word of mouth from community members and social media.

The City Council went on to note that neither Camp Scott nor Scudder were mentioned in the original assessments for Youth Justice Reimagined — a set of recommendations made by the county’s Youth Justice Work Group to reimagine a county justice system that “centers on youth development and wellbeing” — though the report does dedicate “significant analysis and consideration to other existing juvenile facilities that could potentially be used for the intended DJJ population.”

Of the alternative proposed locations was Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention camp located in the Santa Monica Mountains that was recently renovated in 2017 with more than $45 million in investments to the security and implementation of the “care first” model, according to the council.

The council also cited a L.A. County Sheriff’s Department report released last month that found that both Saugus facilities are unsuitable and “could not safely house the intended DJJ population” without major security improvements to accommodate violent youth offenders.

Additionally, the letter contends there are significant environmental issues with the plan, such as the facilities’ location in both a high-risk flood and fire area, along with its proximity to surrounding communities, including the 375-unit residential project recently approved for construction approximately 700 feet from the facilities.

“Had a proper environmental document been performed, many of these issues would have surfaced as part of a larger analysis of the appropriate use of this location,” the council letter added.

Multiple local residents voiced their opposition to the move during the City Council’s meeting on the issue last month. Members of the L.A.-based Anti-Recidivism Coalition, including their executive director, Sam Lewis, who lives in Santa Clarita, shared their own experiences as youth offenders who have since turned their lives around, advocating for the camps as a place for more youth offenders to do the same.

The City Council voted unanimously to formally oppose the plan after hearing from residents who cited impacts on public safety, property values and traffic in Bouquet Canyon.

“It’s just reckless and hasty to say the least,” Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda said in a previous interview with The Signal. “The subcommittee which made this recommendation has not even spent any time talking with our community. In addition, no outreach or communication regarding this plan has been made to the city, or to myself or to any of my fellow council members.”

The council letter concludes that because a final plan is not due to the state until Jan. 1, 2022, it is critical that the board utilize the remaining time to ensure the decisions made are in the best interest of both the youth housed in the facilities as well as those residing in the surrounding communities near them.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders

Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
FULL STORY...

July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.
FULL STORY...

Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council

Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
Monday, Jul 12, 2021
An appeal for the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim is set to go before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission Approves 214-Bed Canyon Country Assisted Living Facility

Planning Commission Approves 214-Bed Canyon Country Assisted Living Facility
Thursday, Jul 8, 2021
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission supported an application Tuesday night for a new assisted living facility at 17907 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley awarded the annual community grants during their June Business Meeting.
Zonta Club SCV Awards Community Grants to Area Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Santa Clarita officials have sent letters to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ahead of a Tuesday vote on the creation of a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus, contending the project requires a comprehensive assessment before continuing.
Santa Clarita Officials Ask for Comprehensive Assessment Before Moving Violent Youth Offenders
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials.
July 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
An appeal for the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim is set to go before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Sand Canyon Resort Appeal to Go Before City Council
Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure due to sewage discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant affecting multiple swimming areas including Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach.
Beachgoers Asked to Avoid Ocean Water Around Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Outbreaks; 28,578 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed one new death and 1,059 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,578 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health reported it is currently investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks which is a 25% increase from the 44 ongoing outbreak investigations reported a month ago.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Outbreaks; 28,578 Total SCV Cases
July 13: ARTree to Hold First In-Person ‘Nest: Healing Art Studio’ Program
The ARTree Community Arts Center announced it will be holding its first in-person 'Nest: Healing Art Studio' program on Tuesday, July 13, free to teens and adults in the community who wish to express their feelings through art.
July 13: ARTree to Hold First In-Person ‘Nest: Healing Art Studio’ Program
Fontana Man Found Alive After Reported as Missing at Castaic Lake
A Fontana man was found alive and treated for injuries Monday morning after being reported missing at Castaic Lake by family Sunday afternoon.
Fontana Man Found Alive After Reported as Missing at Castaic Lake
CSUN Joins CSUCCESS Initiative to Provide iPad Airs to First-Time Freshmen, New Transfer Students
California State University, Northridge is one of eight CSU campuses that are part of the first phase of a new initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for students by providing them with Apple iPad Air tablets.
CSUN Joins CSUCCESS Initiative to Provide iPad Airs to First-Time Freshmen, New Transfer Students
County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for both areas.
County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday
Additional Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Casting for the movie “Babylon,” set to be filmed near the Santa Clarita Valley later this month, is searching for more local residents to play extras.
Additional Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1946 - Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
Bobbie Trueblood
Stevenson Ranch Resident Celebrates 100 Years
With a slice of ice cream cake and surrounded by family, Stevenson Ranch resident Madeleine Westcott celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Stevenson Ranch Resident Celebrates 100 Years
Valladares Declines Legislator Pay Increase
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, recently announced she will not accept a pay increase awarded to the state’s constitutional officers, including state legislators like herself.
Valladares Declines Legislator Pay Increase
Study Finds SCV Ranks Among Top 5 Most Ambitious Business Cities
The Santa Clarita Valley’s business-friendly atmosphere has put it on the map nationwide as it ranked among “the most business-savvy” cities in America.
Study Finds SCV Ranks Among Top 5 Most Ambitious Business Cities
Laemmle to Show Classic Sports Movie Ahead of Olympics
Laemmle Theatres will be showing the 1981 sports movie “Chariots of Fire” to celebrate the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Laemmle to Show Classic Sports Movie Ahead of Olympics
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports New Cases Doubled; SCV Cases Total 28,475
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and a doubling of new cases in a week with 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports New Cases Doubled; SCV Cases Total 28,475
Supes to Consider Plan to Move Violent Youth, Young Adult Offenders to Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider supporting the creation of a permanent juvenile detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Supes to Consider Plan to Move Violent Youth, Young Adult Offenders to Santa Clarita
SCV Boys & Girls Club Summer Program Returns in Val Verde
Children in Val Verde once again have a program available where they can both play and learn this summer.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Summer Program Returns in Val Verde
%d bloggers like this: