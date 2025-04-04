Santa Clarita Opens Online Merchandise Store

Residents wanting to wear their Santa Clarita pride can now shop online at the city of Santa Clarita City Store. The store offers a variety of city-branded merchandise options, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, totes and more.

Show your city pride with a wide variety of merchandise in different colors and styles.

Among the fun items offered are t-shirts proclaiming, “Four Corners: Soledad & Bouquet & Railroad & Valencia,” “Take Me to Hamburger Hill,” “Only 45 Minutes from the Beach,” “I’m Like an Hour North of LA,” “It’s Right Next to Magic Mountain,” “Right Next to Magic Mountain, Santa Clarita, CA” and “I’m Like Half an Hour From Hollywood.”

A limited selection of items is available at the Permit Center inside of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. #120, Valencia, CA 91355.

Shop online for a wider selection.

Visit SantaClarita.gov/Store, where vou can find apparel, accessories and more.

