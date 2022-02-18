Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 18, 2022

By College of the Canyons

The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.

The lineup includes an eclectic range of award-winning performers, as well as family-friendly programs, as part of the College of the Canyons Presents season.

Highlighting the new PAC season are performances by:

Dinosaur World Live – March 12.

Judy Collins – March 13.

Black Violin – March 23.

Jay Leno – April 9.

Crystal Gayle – May, 7.

Ben Folds – June 17.

“We are delighted to welcome a series of exceptionally talented professional artists and stunning events to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center this winter and spring,” said Jennifer Smolos, PAC artistic director and dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts. “As we bring live performances back to our community, I am particularly proud to feature artists who have persevered and continued to inspire so many, including our students, faculty, staff and patrons, during this unprecedented time.”

As in years past, the PAC will also host a number of College of the Canyons theater, music and dance department productions, as well as performances by community groups.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (661) 362-5304.

For more information about the PAC season, visit the PAC website.

