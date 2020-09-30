Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available

The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.

The second passport edition will run from October 1 through October 31. Collect each passport and continue exploring your community parks.

Each Parks Passport Adventure edition will feature instructions and a list of parks to search for letters to find at each park.

Some of the parks featured in the latest edition include Bridgeport Park, Oak Spring Canyon Park, Newhall Park and West Creek Park.

Every letter can be found on a colorful Sammy Clarita graphic within each listed park. Once you have tracked every letter in every listed park, unscramble the message and submit it to reservation@santa-clarita.com along with your name and address.

The Parks Passport Adventure is a fun way to get outside and enjoy all of Santa Clarita’s beautiful parks with an opportunity to receive a unique prize package!

This adventure is a family-friendly option to supplement the city’s current 35 Parks Challenge.

To learn more about the Parks Passport Adventure or to download your passport, visit Santa-Clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter or contact the Reservations office at reservation@santa-clarita.com or 661-250-3710.