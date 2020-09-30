header image

1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Santa Clarita Parks Passport Adventure No. 2 Now Available
| Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Parks Passport Adventure

The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.

The second passport edition will run from October 1 through October 31. Collect each passport and continue exploring your community parks.

Each Parks Passport Adventure edition will feature instructions and a list of parks to search for letters to find at each park.

Some of the parks featured in the latest edition include Bridgeport Park, Oak Spring Canyon Park, Newhall Park and West Creek Park.

Every letter can be found on a colorful Sammy Clarita graphic within each listed park. Once you have tracked every letter in every listed park, unscramble the message and submit it to reservation@santa-clarita.com along with your name and address.

The Parks Passport Adventure is a fun way to get outside and enjoy all of Santa Clarita’s beautiful parks with an opportunity to receive a unique prize package!

This adventure is a family-friendly option to supplement the city’s current 35 Parks Challenge.

To learn more about the Parks Passport Adventure or to download your passport, visit Santa-Clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter or contact the Reservations office at reservation@santa-clarita.com or 661-250-3710.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library buildings may be closed, but book browsing will be available via the new "Random Reads" program beginning October 1.
‘Random Reads’ Launched Oct. 1 by Santa Clarita Public Library
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
Husband Makes ‘Citizen Arrest’ on Man Suspected of Peeking at Wife
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Like many other sectors, the film and entertainment industries including events businesses came to a halt amid the months-long stay-at-home order.
SCV Filming, Events Businesses Discuss COVID-19 Impacts
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
Coroner ID’s Palmdale Woman Killed in Multivehicle I-5 Crash
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
L.A. County Looks for Alternatives to Police-Only Responses to Health Crises
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.
D.A. Declines Criminal Case for Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Vandalism
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 new deaths and 905 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,156 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 269,284 Cases Countywide, 39 New Deaths; 6,156 SCV Cases
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
Westfield Sues L.A. County Over Indoor Mall Closures
L.A. County to Explore Veteran Suicide Review Team
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to begin sharing data about veteran suicides between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Los Angeles County and explore the possibility of establishing a countywide veteran suicide review team.
L.A. County to Explore Veteran Suicide Review Team
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
31 Days of Hope to Help Increase Breast Cancer Awareness, Support
California Sues Feds to Force Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Fed up with the growing number of untraceable homemade firearms used in gun crimes and mass shootings, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that skirt laws requiring background checks and age verification.
California Sues Feds to Force Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns’
Newhall Power Outage Due to Mylar Balloons
Thousands of Southern California Edison customers were suddenly left without power late Tuesday morning in Newhall after balloons came in contact with power lines, according to officials.
Newhall Power Outage Due to Mylar Balloons
Barger Motion to Begin School Waiver Reopening Process Approved by Supes
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will enable elementary schools to begin applying for a waiver to reopen grades TK-2 in schools, prioritizing schools with a high number of low-income students.
Barger Motion to Begin School Waiver Reopening Process Approved by Supes
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
While in-person events may be postponed for the time being, the city of Santa Clarita events team is bringing you virtual and physically distanced happenings to fill the void.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment
The fast-moving Martindale Fire, which started near Bouquet Reservoir, remained at 230 acres overnight, with firefighters able to achieve 40% containment by Tuesday morning.
Martindale Fire Remains at 230 Acres, 40% Containment
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth
The Valley Industry Association will welcome Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth as the Keynote Speaker for the October VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11:00 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Cameron Smyth
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on SB I-5 Leaves One Dead
A fatal traffic collision south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 stalled traffic for morning commuters Tuesday.
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on SB I-5 Leaves One Dead
Costco Gas Main Break Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
A gas main break at Costco in Canyon Country prompted evacuations and road closures Tuesday morning.
Costco Gas Main Break Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
Santa Clarita Youth Education Advocate’s Annual Award Brings Hope Across Africa
In its 2015 regional annual report, UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration in education, science, and culture, listed Mozambique as one of the countries in Africa with the highest incidence of girl marriage.
Santa Clarita Youth Education Advocate’s Annual Award Brings Hope Across Africa
