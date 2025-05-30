header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Santa Clarita Planet Fitness Offers Equipment Upgrades
| Thursday, May 29, 2025
ScottHong_HackSquat_0414_ALT_Final.hires

The Santa Clarita Planet Fitness club has recently added a trio of plate-loaded machines, equipment traditionally reserved for elite lifting gyms, making strength training accessible for all fitness levels.

Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is located at 19150 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The robust strength training tools installed in March include: plate-loaded hack squat, plate-loaded supine bench press, and plate-loaded seated calf raise.

These machines are for all fitness levels, not just beginners and are designed to improve both strength and power by working every muscle in your upper body, lower body, and core hitting the largest muscle groups great for mobility and functional fitness training.

Strength training can improve your strength, balance and flexibility and can help reduce injuries. It’s also been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by 40-70%.

“At Planet Fitness, we’re constantly shifting to meet our members’ fitness goals and desires. This transition was an easy choice because everyone can benefit through our new plate-loaded equipment additions through improved posture, reduced back pain, and decreased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and osteoporosis, making these machines great for all ages and levels,” said General Manager, Arriana Braggs.

With industry trends showing an increase in demand for strength equipment, Planet Fitness has moved from a large span of cardio equipment to a more balanced footprint of cardio and strength.

Two years ago, the standard was roughly 100 pieces of cardio and today it’s about 70. This shift reflects the club’s focus on appealing to a broader audience and providing health and wellness gym-goers more ways to increase muscle. It also makes the club more relevant for today’s gym-goers, so they don’t feel that they need to “graduate” to another gym and sacrifice the many benefits of Planet Fitness including free training and Black Card Spa recovery amenities like red light therapy, HydroMassage Beds, massage chairs and more.

Planet Fitness offers support when using new equipment through their free app with visual demonstrations and written tips & tricks for each piece of equipment at the gym, QR codes on every machine to guide proper form, free training, and a judgment-free zone that makes everyone feel welcome and comfortable.

Below is an outline of each piece of equipment and what muscle groups they work:

Magnum Supine Bench Press

Tone and build pectorals with our Magnum Supine Bench. Converging independent arms provide a natural path of motion, while dual grip positions offer greater training variety. Two storage horns provide ample room for plates.

Dual-grip pressing positions offer greater training variety

Two integrated weight-storage horns

Converging independent arms provide a natural path of motion

Magnum Hack Squat

For a complete lower body workout, look no further than the Magnum Hack Squat. A large footplate and back pad accommodate users of all sizes, an adjustable bottom stop provides long or short ranges of motion for users of all heights, and spring-loaded takeoff handles make use easy and engaging. Four storage horns provide ample room for plates.

Large footplate and back pad accommodate users of all sizes

Adjustable bottom stops provide long or short ranges of motion for all user heights 4 integrated weight-storage horns

Spring-loaded take off handles for ease of use and engagement

Seated Calf

Maximize calf recruitment and comfort with our Magnum Seated Calf. A comfortably curved and angled foot pad optimizes biomechanics, and a quick-release bar catch simplifies operation. The knee pads easily adjust for tibia length and range of motion, while the seat moves with the input arm to maintain alignment.

Curved and angled foot pad improves comfort and calf recruitment Quick-release bar catch simplifies operation

Knee pads adjust for tibia length and range of motion

Seat moves with input arm to maintain alignment

For more information visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/santa-clarita-ca/.

Jenny_SupinePress_10156_Finallores
05-29-2025 Santa Clarita Planet Fitness Offers Equipment Upgrades
05-29-2025 June 20: Lucky Luke Brewing Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest
05-29-2025 June 20: VIA Luncheon on Workplace Safety
05-29-2025 June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
05-29-2025 June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
SCVNews.com