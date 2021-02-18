Santa Clarita Public Libraries to Resume Passport Services

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to continue passport services at the Valencia and Canyon Country library branches beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
With this reopening, passport services will be available at all three library branches. Services are available by appointment only on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country branch, on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Valencia branch and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall branch.
Please note that due to current COVID-19 safety precautions, photo services are temporarily unavailable. Patrons are expected to come to their appointments already equipped with an acceptable photo. In addition, the $35 passport execution fee will only be accepted by check at this time and must be made payable to the city of Santa Clarita. Expedited service is available to patrons, but delays in processing due to COVID-19 should be expected. Visitors are required to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, be prepared with required documentation and cancel appointments if feeling ill.
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s devised production “Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" was presented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 8 held Feb. 10 - 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 153 new deaths, including two deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 2,873 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,469 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.