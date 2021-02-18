header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Santa Clarita Public Libraries to Resume Passport Services
| Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Santa Clarita Library Passport Services

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to continue passport services at the Valencia and Canyon Country library branches beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

With this reopening, passport services will be available at all three library branches. Services are available by appointment only on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country branch, on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Valencia branch and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall branch.

Please note that due to current COVID-19 safety precautions, photo services are temporarily unavailable. Patrons are expected to come to their appointments already equipped with an acceptable photo. In addition, the $35 passport execution fee will only be accepted by check at this time and must be made payable to the city of Santa Clarita. Expedited service is available to patrons, but delays in processing due to COVID-19 should be expected. Visitors are required to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, be prepared with required documentation and cancel appointments if feeling ill.

For more information on the expanded passport services and to schedule an appointment, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passport-Service.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
