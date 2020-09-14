Santa Clarita Public Library Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and invites residents to join in on the fun from September 15 through October 15.

The library will offer a series of engaging multigenerational family programs and activities for all ages to enjoy.

See the full calendar of events at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

Throughout Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, the library team will present virtual programs such as Loteria with Dr. Gloria Arjona, Latin American Heritage Storytelling and Cuentos del Puente de Recuerdos with Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera. In each of these programs, you can expect to hear exciting stories, learn about cultural traditions and so much more.

Culturally themed Grab-and-Go Activity Kits and Snack Kits will also be available for some hands-on and delicious fun from home.

All of the Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month featured programs and activities were made possible through the support of a Noche de Cuentos mini-grant from REFORMA and a Library Innovation Lab grant from California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

With more than 33% of Santa Clarita’s population being Hispanic or Latino (U.S. Census Bureau, 2018 American Community Survey), it is important that we celebrate the amazing culture and contributions brought to our community in all areas.

To learn more upcoming Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events or email libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.