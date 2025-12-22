Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours

The Santa Clarita Public Library system has announced that all library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.

All branches will also close at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, and remain closed on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year.

Normal Santa Clarita Public Library hours will resume on Friday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Jan. 2.

Santa Clarita Public Library addresses

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

