Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces Subscription Boxes for Teens

Calling all Santa Clarita teenagers! “Bound to be Good” Subscription Boxes are ready and available for teens to take home from the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Each special box is curated monthly and available for free to teen library cardholders. to register for the new subscription service visit https://bit.ly/3tJVvx7.

Registration for each box opens 20 days prior to the first box pickup day, which is the last Tuesday of each month. Teens must register each month for a new box at this time, at the library branch of their choosing.

Each box is comprised of one book relevant to teen interests, along with one fun craft, one mystery snack and giveaways. Books without library barcodes may be kept by teens!

No two “Bound to be Good” Subscription Boxes are alike. When registering for a box, teens are prompted to share the genres they enjoy reading and are interested in exploring further to help tailor their boxes. Genres range from mystery to romance, sports, horror, LGBTQIA+, comics/manga and more.

To learn more about teen subscription boxes and all available teen programming at the Santa Clarita Public Library, please contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at zmartinez@santa-clarita.com.

