Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces Subscription Boxes for Teens

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 1
1842 - California was still part of Mexico when, on March 9, 1842, Francisco Lopez discovered gold in Placerita Canyon. As such, Lopez's discovery didn't get as much attention or newspaper coverage in the United States as did James Marshall's discovery six years later at Sutter's Mill, at the tail end of the war that brought California into the Union. But Lopez's gold strike did get some play on the East Coast, as proven in this original edition of the New York Observer from Oct. 1, 1842. [story]
|
Teens Can Now Take Home Free Curated Boxes of Books, Crafts and More
Comment On This Story
|
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Keep Up With Our Facebook
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.