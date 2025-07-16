Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.

Their new calendaring system allows residents to register their selves and each of their family members for a passport appointment at a local library branch.

Passport appointments can also include photo services if needed. Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/ Passports and choose the library location you’d like to book at. Select your appointment date, time and the service you need.

Confirm a visit and then you’re good to go. After visitors will receive appointment reminders and a helpful list of documentation to bring to their appointment.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Library at 661-259-0750

To get more information check out the website.

