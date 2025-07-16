header image

1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier
| Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.

Their new calendaring system allows residents to register their selves and each of their family members for a passport appointment at a local library branch.

Passport appointments can also include photo services if needed. Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports and choose the library location you’d like to book at. Select your appointment date, time and the service you need.

Confirm a visit and then you’re good to go. After visitors will receive appointment reminders and a helpful list of documentation to bring to their appointment.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Library at 661-259-0750

To get more information check out the website.
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center

‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
FULL STORY...

City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace

City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.
FULL STORY...

William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park

William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.
FULL STORY...

July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV

July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
FULL STORY...
