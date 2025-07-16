Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier

|
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer STARS program will be performing the hit Broadway comedy, "The Addams Family young@part" July 19-20.
A press release issued on Tuesday, July 15 from California Communities Against Toxics, on the results of a Community Assessment for Public Emergency Response (CASPER) survey of households within four miles of the Chiquita Canyon landfill indicates widespread public health impacts from emissions from the landfill.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to share that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that several of its member businesses and community leaders have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Inside the Valley 200.
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur.
Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita.
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) secured several key wins for California’s 27th District in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, bringing critical federal funding home that will help lower the cost of housing, create local jobs, support education and workforce development programs, and improve wildfire response capabilities.
In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," will be held on Thursday, July 17.
Theatre Extempore has announced its inaugural full-length production, "Stupid F***ing Bird," running from July 25 through Aug. 10 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall as part of the 2025 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
1925
- Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
The Master's University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, president and chancellor of TMU. MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.
1891
- R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story
The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Monday, july 14.
Finally Family Homes a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit which offers support to young adults transitioning out of foster care, will host a Southern Gospel Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
This fall, the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic.
True Barre is hosting "Summer Shred," a high-energy community shredding and fitness event 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Aug. 3.
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
