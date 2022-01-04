header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
| Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program. Library patrons in good standing can check out a kit that includes a Chromebook, MiFi hotspot, charging cords and a carrying case for up to two weeks.

All equipment was provided by the California State Library and funded through the CARES Act to help bridge the digital divide.

Kits must be checked out and returned in person at any Santa Clarita Public Library branch.

Santa Clarita Library Branches are located:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Valencia Library, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For information, or to check availability, visit the reference desk at any branch or call (661) 259-0750. For general library information visit Santa Clarita Public Library
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming

Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
The City of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending

Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
FULL STORY...

City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste

City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
FULL STORY...

‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season

‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with "Fuddy Meers" by Theatris Productions!
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game "Club" at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is in urgent need of volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers
Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
The City of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program.
Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
SACRAMENTO – California's Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wilk Tests Positive for COVID
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 16,269 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 46,251 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: Officials Urge Precautions as In-Person Learning Resumes
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.”
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 12 additional deaths and 27,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 44,129 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for poor air quality due to fireworks related to New Year celebrations as well as a mandatory wood-burning ban through Jan.1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
To encourage safe travel for those celebrating the new year, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
SCV Temperatures Could Dip Below Freezing
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarity Valley beginning Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
SCV Temperatures Could Dip Below Freezing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 20,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 43,358 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Michael Elgarico was recently appointed Vice President of Enrollment at California Institute of the Arts.
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: