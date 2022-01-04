Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending

The Santa Clarita Public Library has a new Chromebook and Hotspot Lending Program. Library patrons in good standing can check out a kit that includes a Chromebook, MiFi hotspot, charging cords and a carrying case for up to two weeks.

All equipment was provided by the California State Library and funded through the CARES Act to help bridge the digital divide.

Kits must be checked out and returned in person at any Santa Clarita Public Library branch.

Santa Clarita Library Branches are located:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Valencia Library, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For information, or to check availability, visit the reference desk at any branch or call (661) 259-0750. For general library information visit Santa Clarita Public Library

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...