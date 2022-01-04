Santa Clarita Public Library Offers Chromebook Lending

|
January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
