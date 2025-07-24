Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading. Officials urge program participants to continue logging reading days through Saturday, July 26, which is the last day of the program.

The Summer Reading Finale will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 26 at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Stop by to celebrate your summer of reading with crafts, games and one last chance to level up.

Readers of all ages were urged to “Level Up at Your Library” during this year’s Summer Reading Program from June 9 through July 26. The playful theme, inspired by games and classic fun, offered a full lineup of programs, outdoor activities and rewards for participants.

Participants were encouraged to join the Summer Reading Challenge by logging reading days at SantaClaritaReads.com. Every day reading, whether it’s a few pages or several chapters, continues to count toward earning books and prizes through Saturday, July 26.

Santa Clarita Public Library addresses

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

