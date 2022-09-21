Santa Clarita Public Library Receives Library Innovation Lab Grant Award From California Humanities

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”

This creative and innovative program aims to foster more inclusive communities within the state.

Throughout the next four months, the Santa Clarita Public Library will hold a series of free events each month that focus on exploring our connections to each other and ourselves through art, nature, healing and stories. The first event is the Reflections Retreat which will take place on Sept 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Due to high temperatures, the event will now be held at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, in the Community Room. The Library encourages all residents throughout the community to attend these events.

Now entering its sixth year, the Library Innovation Lab program supports the design and delivery of responsive and relevant public humanities programming in California’s public libraries by providing a nine-month practice-based professional development experience.

“American public libraries have played an important role in welcoming newcomers throughout our history,” said Julie Fry, President & CEO of California Humanities. “This year, the cohort of our Library Innovation Lab program will continue that legacy by building capacity within California libraries for all communities in our state, from newly arrived immigrants to longtime residents. We congratulate the ten grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues, and experiences.”

If you would like more information about this program or would like to attend the events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Farima Kafai at fkafai@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...