Santa Clarita Public Library Receives Library Innovation Lab Grant Award From California Humanities

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been awarded $5,000 by California Humanities for the upcoming project titled, “Connections – Connecting Through Art, Nature, Healing and Story.”
This creative and innovative program aims to foster more inclusive communities within the state.
Throughout the next four months, the Santa Clarita Public Library will hold a series of free events each month that focus on exploring our connections to each other and ourselves through art, nature, healing and stories. The first event is the Reflections Retreat which will take place on Sept 25 at 1:00 p.m.
Due to high temperatures, the event will now be held at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, in the Community Room. The Library encourages all residents throughout the community to attend these events.
Now entering its sixth year, the Library Innovation Lab program supports the design and delivery of responsive and relevant public humanities programming in California’s public libraries by providing a nine-month practice-based professional development experience.
“American public libraries have played an important role in welcoming newcomers throughout our history,” said Julie Fry, President & CEO of California Humanities. “This year, the cohort of our Library Innovation Lab program will continue that legacy by building capacity within California libraries for all communities in our state, from newly arrived immigrants to longtime residents. We congratulate the ten grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues, and experiences.”
If you would like more information about this program or would like to attend the events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Farima Kafai at fkafai@santa-clarita.com.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
