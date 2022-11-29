Santa Clarita Public Library Unveils Family Literacy Festival Lineup

Head on over to the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 15th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Ready. Set. Read!” inviting all community members to hit the track throughout the Library for crafts, live music, Storytime’s, magic and more!

For the first time, the festival will feature the Library’s own Wonder Wheels section—offering attendees the chance to hop up into a cab of a fire engine, explore the inside of a CHP cruiser and even see what a Burrtec trash truck is like! This is definitely a must-see stop for all of our car enthusiasts and big truck lovers. There will also be a variety of activities for children, teens and adults. From crafts for each age group to over 20 local vendors lining the parking lot, there is something for everyone. You won’t want to miss the Storytimes featuring some very special guests.

“This is a fantastic event for the whole family, dedicated to appreciating the art of literature,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “I am excited to read the brand-new Sammy Stories book to the community during Storytime. In this new story our very own Sammy Clarita has a wild west adventure while learning about the history of our City and the vehicles that keep it moving!”

The new coloring book is titled, Sammy Stories – Santa Clarita’s Wonder Wheels, and features Sammy and his trusty sidekick snake as they explore and learn about the vehicles that play significant roles throughout the City. In the book, readers can color the new Southern Pacific caboose at the Heritage Junction, a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine and many more that make a difference in the city of Santa Clarita. While you are there, don’t forget to stop by the craft table and get a copy of your own! The event will also have free goodies and books to take home.

The Family Literacy Festival will take place both inside and outside the Santa Clarita Public Library – Old Town Newhall Branch, rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to park in the Old Town Newhall parking structure directly across the street from the Library branch. For any questions regarding the event, please contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at zmartinez@santa-clarita.com.

