Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects

The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.

The City received an award in the Efficient and Sustainable Road Maintenance, Construction and Reconstruction Projects category for the City’s Annual Overlay and Slurry Seal program and was a finalist in the Safety or Intelligent Transportation System Projects category for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Phase V project.

The Annual Overlay and Slurry Seal program, also known as Road Rehab, involves a five-year pavement management plan to strategize and treat local pavement infrastructure in Santa Clarita. In 2020, the City maximized its use of recycled materials in this process to promote sustainability and reduce waste while improving the overall Pavement Condition Index (PCI) of Santa Clarita roads.

The City’s ITS Phase V project involved the use and implementation of technology to make the roadway system in Santa Clarita more efficient for drivers. A major component of this project was the deployment of automated traffic count systems at more than 60 signalized intersections in the City, which collect data that is used to evaluate lane assignments at intersections to increase vehicle capacity, reduce congestion and enhance traffic circulation.

The Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Project Awards Program highlights cities and counties in California that are employing projects, programs, practices and innovative technologies and materials to achieve preservation, safety and sustainability goals for the statewide local street and road system. The program is sponsored by the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), the League of California Cities and the County Engineers Association of California (CEAC). To learn more about the awards, please visit SaveCaliforniaStreets.org.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department, please contact the City at (661) 259-2489.

