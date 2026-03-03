Santa Clarita Ranks Sixth Nationally in Most Credit Cards Per Person

WalletHub, a free personal finance app, reports the residents of Santa Clarita possess the sixth most credit cards per person in the United States.

The top 10 list compiled by WalletHub includes:

1. Henderson, Nev.

2. St. Louis, Mo.

3. Garland, Texas

4. Irvine, Calif.

5. Anaheim, Calif.

6. Santa Clarita, Calif.

7. Chesapeake, Va.

8. Hialeah, Fla.

9. Durham, N.C.

10. St. Petersburg, Fla.

The average person has over five different credit cards in their wallet, according to WalletHub’s proprietary data. People in some cities have more cards than others, though, with the average in the top cities being nearly seven cards per person.

To determine the cities where credit card ownership is increasing the most, WalletHub analyzed its latest consumer-finance data across four key metrics. These metrics measured the average number of cards owned per person and average number of new cards opened per person in Q4 2025, as well as the percent change in both of those numbers from Q4 2024.

“There isn’t a magic number of credit cards you should have in your wallet. It’s good to own multiple cards if you can manage them well, by paying on time, keeping your credit utilization low and waiting at least six months between applications. However, if you’re opening new cards simply to spend beyond your means, you’ll quickly find many cards hard to manage,” said John Kiernan, WalletHub Editor.

For more information visit wallethub.com.

