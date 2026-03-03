header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Santa Clarita Ranks Sixth Nationally in Most Credit Cards Per Person
| Tuesday, Mar 3, 2026
credit cards

WalletHub, a free personal finance app, reports the residents of Santa Clarita possess the sixth most credit cards per person in the United States.

The top 10 list compiled by WalletHub includes:

1. Henderson, Nev.

2. St. Louis, Mo.

3. Garland, Texas

4. Irvine, Calif.

5. Anaheim, Calif.

6. Santa Clarita, Calif.

7. Chesapeake, Va.

8. Hialeah, Fla.

9. Durham, N.C.

10. St. Petersburg, Fla.

The average person has over five different credit cards in their wallet, according to WalletHub’s proprietary data. People in some cities have more cards than others, though, with the average in the top cities being nearly seven cards per person.

To determine the cities where credit card ownership is increasing the most, WalletHub analyzed its latest consumer-finance data across four key metrics. These metrics measured the average number of cards owned per person and average number of new cards opened per person in Q4 2025, as well as the percent change in both of those numbers from Q4 2024.

“There isn’t a magic number of credit cards you should have in your wallet. It’s good to own multiple cards if you can manage them well, by paying on time, keeping your credit utilization low and waiting at least six months between applications. However, if you’re opening new cards simply to spend beyond your means, you’ll quickly find many cards hard to manage,” said John Kiernan, WalletHub Editor.

For more information visit wallethub.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-03-2026 Santa Clarita Ranks Sixth Nationally in Most Credit Cards Per Person
03-03-2026 March 11: Free Business Webinar, ‘Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs,’ Part 1
03-02-2026 California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
03-02-2026 March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
03-02-2026 SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The 30th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities during the event.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks Commission Meets for Overview of 2026 Events
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 to receive an overview on 2026 events planned by the city of Santa Clarita.
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks Commission Meets for Overview of 2026 Events
The Master’s Wins GSAC Basketball Championship
The Master's University men's basketball team pulled off the most improbable win of the season, coming back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to win the GSAC Men's Basketball Championship 77-74 in The MacArthur Center on Monday, March 2.
The Master’s Wins GSAC Basketball Championship
Santa Clarita Ranks Sixth Nationally in Most Credit Cards Per Person
WalletHub, a free personal finance app, reports the residents of Santa Clarita possess the sixth most credit cards per person in the United States.
Santa Clarita Ranks Sixth Nationally in Most Credit Cards Per Person
Canyons Wins Women’s Meet, Sees High Marks from Men’s Squad at Cuyamaca Invite
The College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for nearly 40 personal best times and marks during the annual Cuyamaca College Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 28 with the women's squad claiming its first team victory of the season.
Canyons Wins Women’s Meet, Sees High Marks from Men’s Squad at Cuyamaca Invite
March 28: Vine2Wine ‘A Mediterranean Toga Affair’ for Circle of Hope
Circle of Hope’s most anticipated night of the year returns on Saturday, March 28, as Vine2Wine once again brings the community together for an evening of wine, cuisine and compassion.
March 28: Vine2Wine ‘A Mediterranean Toga Affair’ for Circle of Hope
Cougars’ Swim & Dive Teams Compete at Mt. SAC Invitational
College of the Canyons swimming and diving competed at the two-day Mt. San Antonio College Invitational Feb. 27-28, with the Cougars turning in a number of strong individual performances.
Cougars’ Swim & Dive Teams Compete at Mt. SAC Invitational
Ken Striplin | Two New Events Celebrating Spring
Innovation guides how Santa Clarita brings the community together through its events and programming. Each year, the city introduces new ways to engage residents and highlight what makes Santa Clarita unique.
Ken Striplin | Two New Events Celebrating Spring
March 11: Free Business Webinar, ‘Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs,’ Part 1
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs: A 2-Part Workshop Series." Part 1, "Business Structure – Choosing Smart from the Start," will be presented on Wednesday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
March 11: Free Business Webinar, ‘Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs,’ Part 1
March 17: Family Promise of SCV Fundraising Dodgers Opening Weekend Raffle
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is holding a Dodgers Opening Weekend Raffle fundraiser with a live drawing scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
March 17: Family Promise of SCV Fundraising Dodgers Opening Weekend Raffle
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
The Valley Industry Association will host "VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean" on Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
At its Feb. 17, regular meeting, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors approved an ordinance establishing penalties relating to water theft from fire hydrants as well as corresponding revisions to its Customer Service Policy.
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Rustic Roots: The California West" art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International
TMU baseball was swept by Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 28 in a 14-9 loss in Fullerton.
Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
Mustangs Win Semi to Host Championship
The Master's University took advantage of 17 Hope International turnovers to defeat the Royals 78-73 in the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals Friday, Feb. 27 in Fullerton.
Mustangs Win Semi to Host Championship
COC Baseball Hangs on for 8-7 Win Over Oxnard
College of the Canyons baseball was able to hold off a late-inning comeback bid from Oxnard College to get past the Condors 8-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
COC Baseball Hangs on for 8-7 Win Over Oxnard
Today in SCV History (March 2)
<strong>1938</strong> - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap3101t.jpg" alt="flooding" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (March 1)
<strong>1990</strong> - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/jd9002t.jpg" alt="ribbon cutting" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
SCVNews.com