Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
| Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  is delivering exactly what voters asked for—more parks, more green space, more climate resilience, and more access to nature for the communities that need it most.

The award of $17 million in Measure A competitive grants marks the largest parkland expansion effort in the Regional Park and Open Space District’s 31-year history. Thirteen projects, including one in Santa Clarita, across every Supervisorial District will create 623 acres of new parkland, transforming neighborhoods, restoring natural spaces impacted by wildfire, and ensuring that hundreds of thousands of County residents—along with our environment, wildlife, workforce, and trees—benefit for generations to come.

“Whether it’s for hundreds of acres of open space or small neighborhood parks, investments by the Regional Park and Open Space District directly serve residents in every part of the County,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “Acquiring this new parkland will help us create a greener, healthier, and more connected Los Angeles County. I’m proud to support this historic funding to bring this incredible resource to our communities, especially during a time of recovery and rebuilding when our residents need spaces for rejuvenation and restoration the most.”

Additionally, the Regional Park and Open Space District announced it will release a special funding opportunity to support fire recovery and climate resiliency efforts. Following the devastating wildfires and windstorms that have impacted Los Angeles County, this upcoming grant opportunity will provide direct funding to support disaster recovery, reforestation, and climate adaptation.

Fulfilling the Promise of Measure A

This achievement is the result of a decade-long effort that began with the 2016 Los Angeles County Park Needs Assessment, the most ambitious study of park access in the nation’s history. That research made one thing clear: not everyone can walk to a park.

In response, voters overwhelmingly passed Measure A in 2016, creating a permanent annual funding stream for LA County’s park system. From there, the Regional Park and Open Space District didn’t just follow the standard grantmaking playbook—it listened to the people and built programs from the ground up. Through the guidance of a Steering Committee made up of local leaders and residents, Measure A grant programs were refined to ensure funding reaches the places and people that need it most. To make it easier for under-resourced communities to compete for funding, the Regional Park and Open Space District invested millions in technical assistance in areas with high park need, helping under-resourced cities and non-profits build strong proposals and secure money to bring more parks to their neighborhoods.

Today’s announcement is proof the Regional Park and Open Space District’s investment worked.

“We are changing lives with this $17 million investment,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and Director of the Regional Park and Open Space District. “In 2016, voters told us that high-need communities should be first in line for park funding, and we took that promise seriously. Through technical assistance, community-driven solutions, and a commitment to equity, we have ensured that the hardest-to-reach places—where families haven’t been able to walk to a park—are finally getting the green space they deserve. “Today, we’re 623 acres greener and we will be served for generations to come, improving public health, climate resilience, and access to nature for all. And we’re just going to keep working hard, including another funding opportunity to be released shortly to support fire recovery and climate resilience efforts.”

More Parks, More Impact

The Regional Park and Open Space District is a special district of Los Angeles County that collects property tax revenue on buildings and grants it out to cities, non-profits, and other agencies for new and improved open space, parks, and programs.  Its investments lead to new and improved parks in communities that need them most, healthier air, cleaner water, expanded wildlife habitats, new jobs, stronger climate resilience, and safer, greener neighborhoods for generations to come.

“I’m proud to see the real difference and improvement in quality of life that this initiative has continued to make in our communities,” said Supervisor and Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “This landmark initiative, passed by voters in 2016, was designed to ensure that every Angeleno has access to safe, beautiful parks. It’s been instrumental in revitalizing and transforming projects like the SGV Aquatic Center, Puente Hills Landfill Regional Park, and the transformation of MacLaren Hall into a public park. These projects are tangible examples of how Measure A has enhanced park access, especially in underserved areas, and has made a lasting impact on local communities. The acquisition of 623 acres of new parkland is a significant achievement in reducing park inequities, and it brings us one step closer to a greener, healthier future for all.”

Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell emphasized how this funding will help address environmental justice and public health disparities: “With this funding, we are investing in the well-being of communities, especially those that have disproportionately faced limited access to green spaces, higher pollution levels, and, as a result, health disparities. I look forward to seeing the transformative impact of this investment and more residents accessing the green spaces they deserve and need.”

Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath highlighted the program’s role in protecting natural resources and restoring parkland lost to disaster: “The Regional Park and Open Space District’s $17 million investment will help restore and protect LA County’s natural resources while ensuring that every resident has access to safe, vibrant spaces to connect. After losing beloved parks and trails to disasters, this funding is a crucial step toward rebuilding and strengthening our communities.”

Supervisor Janice Hahn acknowledged the County’s voters and their commitment to expanding park access for all: “The voters of LA County made themselves very clear when they overwhelmingly approved Measure A: every community needs and deserves good access to open spaces, and they were willing to put their tax dollars to work for that. Few things have the power to transform a community and make life better like a local park, and these hundreds of new acres of parkland are going to make that a reality for thousands of people across LA County.”

Key Highlights

-Total Funding: $17 million in Measure A competitive acquisition grants

-Projects Funded: 13 strategic land acquisitions ranging from small urban parks to hundreds of acres of preserved open space.

-Impact: 623 acres of new parks, protecting open space and expanding access for communities most in need.

 

Awardee Information:

1. Arroyos and Foothills Conservancy (Altadena) – $1,203,600

2. City of Artesia – $585,000 (High Need Area)

3. City of Baldwin Park – $2,000,000 (Very High Need Area)

4. City of Carson – $1,430,000 (High Need Area)

5. City of Covina – $840,146

6. Coyotl + Machedualli (Elephant Hill) – $1,003,900

7. City of Los Angeles (Sylmar) – $2,000,000 (High Need Area)

8. LA County Department of Parks and Recreation (Walnut Park) – $2,000,000 (Very High Need Area)

9. Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust (South Central Los Angeles) – $770,000 (Very High Need Area)

10. Mountains Restoration Trust (Malibu) – $1,075,000

11. North East Trees, Inc – $508,012

12. City of Palmdale – $2,000,000

13. City of Santa Clarita – $1,437,195
