Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

For the 28th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.

The city is being recognized for its Fiscal Year 2022-23 Investment Policy due to its success in developing a comprehensive written investment policy.

In order to receive certification, investment policies must be carefully reviewed by the association’s Investment Policy Certification Committee. The committee is comprised of 15 public and private sector volunteers from across North America. For a policy to receive certification, it must be approved by all reviewers on 18 areas spelled out in the Model Investment Policy. This policy includes elements the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada deems essential to a written investment policy, such as policy, scope, the delegation of authority, ethics and conflicts of interest.

For more information about the Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award, please contact Brittany Houston of the city’s Finance division at bhouston@santa-clarita.com or by phone at (661) 255-4996.

