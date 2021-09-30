Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year

For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy. The City is being recognized for its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Investment Policy due to its success in developing a comprehensive written investment policy.
In order to receive certification, investment policies must be carefully reviewed by the association’s Investment Policy Certification Committee. The committee is comprised of 15 public and private sector volunteers from across North America. For a policy to receive certification it must be approved by all reviewers on 18 areas spelled out in the Model Investment Policy. This policy includes elements the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada deems essential to a written investment policy such as policy, scope, delegation of authority, ethics and conflicts of interest.
For more information about the Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award, please contact Brittany Houston of the City’s Finance division at bhouston@santa-clarita.com or by phone at (661) 255-4996.
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
Triumph Foundation a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort.
The man killed in an RV crash in Canyon Country on Monday has been identified as 80-year-old Gordon Harry McGuff, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The California Department of Public Health issued a public health order Tuesday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings by Nov. 30.
