Santa Clarita Relay For Life Holding See’s Candies Fundraiser

The of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” fundraising event with See’s irresistible candies.

It’s easy! From now through Dec. 2, go to sees.scvrelay.org and order yummy specially packaged Holiday assortments, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive chocolates, nuts and chews, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, peppermints, lollypops, truffles, and more.

You can also purchase $25 gift cards as gifts, or to make your selections in person. See’s Candies is donating a portion of every sale to the American Cancer Society. Anyone from across the country can participate in the fundraiser, and See’s will ship the candy or gift cards directly to their home.

Shipping begins Nov. 10. Order early to ensure delivery in time for your Thanksgiving feast, holiday parties, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers and treats for Santa.

When you buy your See’s Candies through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s important work of funding vital cancer research and providing free programs and services for local cancer patients and survivors. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at the 24/7 cancer support live chat line 1-800-227-2345. Locally, contact abby.smith@cancer.org.

