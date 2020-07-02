Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey

The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com. Your participation will help the City gather real data about internet speeds, affordability and performance in various communities throughout the City.

Access to high-speed internet service is essential for many local businesses, especially those who are unserved or underserved. Now more than ever, the availability of high-speed internet service, which the City considers a minimum of 100 Mb down / 10 Mb up, is paramount to attracting and retaining businesses in Santa Clarita. By taking the Speed Test Survey today, you can help us Speed Up Santa Clarita.

As part of Santa Clarita 2020, the City’s five-year strategic plan, the City’s Technology Services Division has been working to learn more about the challenges faced by local businesses in obtaining access to high-speed internet service in Santa Clarita. Among the challenges include limited choice in Internet Service Providers, slow speeds and high costs. The Speed Test Survey will support the City in focusing on these challenges and identifying ways to better address them.

To learn about Speed Up Santa Clarita and other technology projects, please contact the City’s Technology Services Manager, Benny Ives at bives@santa-clarita.com.