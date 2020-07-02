Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey

The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com. Your participation will help the City gather real data about internet speeds, affordability and performance in various communities throughout the City.
Access to high-speed internet service is essential for many local businesses, especially those who are unserved or underserved. Now more than ever, the availability of high-speed internet service, which the City considers a minimum of 100 Mb down / 10 Mb up, is paramount to attracting and retaining businesses in Santa Clarita. By taking the Speed Test Survey today, you can help us Speed Up Santa Clarita.
As part of Santa Clarita 2020, the City’s five-year strategic plan, the City’s Technology Services Division has been working to learn more about the challenges faced by local businesses in obtaining access to high-speed internet service in Santa Clarita. Among the challenges include limited choice in Internet Service Providers, slow speeds and high costs. The Speed Test Survey will support the City in focusing on these challenges and identifying ways to better address them.
To learn about Speed Up Santa Clarita and other technology projects, please contact the City’s Technology Services Manager, Benny Ives at bives@santa-clarita.com.
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Northern California Tuesday to launch Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect vulnerable homeless Californians from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
