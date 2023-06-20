header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
| Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023

The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.

The 205-member CalRTA division presented the following scholarships:

— Linda Potter Scholarship: Yaretzi Rouswell, Rowen Devoe, Diego Ortiz, Alexis Soria.

— Dan Place Scholarship: Emily Vaughn, Cheyenne Tsuang, Brenna Marie Sosa, Emely Amaya.

— Kern Family Scholarship: Jetzebel Jaurez

— McGrath Family Scholarship: Angelinna Saraswarthi.

— Mike Shuman/Division 68 CalRTA Scholarship: Madelyn Nutall.

The Santa Clarita Division held its first meeting in September of 1981. Most members live and worked in the communities of Canyon Country, Castaic, Newhall, Saugus, Stevenson Ranch and Valencia.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association visit https://div68.calrta.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.  
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has ranked The Master's University track programs in the top five nationally for their accomplishments in the 2022/2023 seasons.
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc. She is a 21 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on Sunday, June 18, on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary
Santa Clarita Blue Heat is a women's soccer team founded in 2008. The team plays its home games at College of the Canyons. The Blue Heat will face off against Calgary on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.
June 24: Santa Clarita Blue Heat Plays Calgary
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
SCVNews.com
