Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 12, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for the upcoming exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 3. Those interested may apply at SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries/. The deadline to submit any artwork is August 25, 2021.

“Follow Your Art” will showcase the artistic use of a physical map in the featured art. Artworks must have some form of a physical map. Interested participants are encouraged to go out, buy a map and get creative! Applicants may submit artworks in the medium of their choosing as long as it is wired.

The city of Santa Clarita utilizes a unique wiring system that requires all works to be delivered wired for safe hanging. Mediums to be considered include but are not limited to paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and textiles.

This call is open to Los Angeles County, surrounding areas and those willing to drop off their artwork. Artwork may not exceed 25 pounds in weight. Submissions that have been shown in First Floor Gallery in the last two years will not be considered.

To learn more about art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions, and art resources, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...