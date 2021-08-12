Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 12, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Example from Fernando Vicente's Atlas Series

Example from Fernando Vicente’s Atlas Series. Photo credit: city of Santa Clarita.

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for the upcoming exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 3. Those interested may apply at SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries/. The deadline to submit any artwork is August 25, 2021.

“Follow Your Art” will showcase the artistic use of a physical map in the featured art. Artworks must have some form of a physical map. Interested participants are encouraged to go out, buy a map and get creative! Applicants may submit artworks in the medium of their choosing as long as it is wired.

The city of Santa Clarita utilizes a unique wiring system that requires all works to be delivered wired for safe hanging. Mediums to be considered include but are not limited to paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and textiles.

This call is open to Los Angeles County, surrounding areas and those willing to drop off their artwork. Artwork may not exceed 25 pounds in weight. Submissions that have been shown in First Floor Gallery in the last two years will not be considered.

To learn more about art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits, receptions, and art resources, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Fast-Moving Newhall Brush Fire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations

    Fast-Moving Newhall Brush Fire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations

    17 mins ago
  • Valladares Selects SCV Food Pantry as 38th District’s Nonprofit of the Year

    Valladares Selects SCV Food Pantry as 38th District’s Nonprofit of the Year

    2 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit

    Santa Clarita Seeking Artists for Upcoming Exhibit

    2 hours ago
  • Wilk, CPUC Continue Protecting Foster Youth Telecommunication Resources

    Wilk, CPUC Continue Protecting Foster Youth Telecommunication Resources

    3 hours ago
  • VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series Takes on COVID-19 Fight

    VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series Takes on COVID-19 Fight

    5 hours ago
  • JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Health, Fitness Workshops

    JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Health, Fitness Workshops

    6 hours ago
  • Cities Seek to Retain Local Control Over Land-Use Policies

    Cities Seek to Retain Local Control Over Land-Use Policies

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)

    17 hours ago
  • Child And Family Center To Hold Remembrance For Adele Macpherson

    Child And Family Center To Hold Remembrance For Adele Macpherson

    21 hours ago
  • SCV Water Won’t Be Impacted By Historic Low Water Levels, Officials Say

    SCV Water Won’t Be Impacted By Historic Low Water Levels, Officials Say

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.