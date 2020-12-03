Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).

Two positions on each commission/panel will expire on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Selected candidates for the Commissions and Panel will each serve four-year terms, which expire on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. All interested parties must apply by Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Evening availability is also required for all positions. All applicants must submit three letters of recommendation with their application. Online applications are available at www.santa-clarita.com/?navid=1160.

All three commissions, as well as the FAAP, are comprised of five members each. The Arts Commission advises the City Council and City staff on arts matters, including public art, arts programs and art events throughout the community. The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission advises the City Council and City staff on parks and public recreation matters, while the Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters. The FAAP ensures that the City’s land acquisition priorities are followed, reviews fund accounts, ensures Preservation District funds are spent properly and ensures that proposed expenditures are consistent with requirements.

For more information about the Commission and Panel vacancies, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391 or visit Santa-Clarita.com.