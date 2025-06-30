Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN

Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.

This lively and heartfelt production premieres as part of the Santa Clarita Shakespeare annual summer festival this July at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Lovers, rivals, divas and queen characters fit for the stage, except this is all in the women’s dressing room for a community theatre production and it’s only their second night. As Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays out on stage, behind-the-scenes friendships are made, crushes pursued and secrets revealed in plots fit for the Bard himself.

Performances take place at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall from Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, as well as Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19.

To learn more about Fairies and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

