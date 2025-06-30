header image

S.C.V. History
June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
| Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Fairiescropped

Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.

This lively and heartfelt production premieres as part of the Santa Clarita Shakespeare annual summer festival this July at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Lovers, rivals, divas and queen characters fit for the stage, except this is all in the women’s dressing room for a community theatre production and it’s only their second night. As Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays out on stage, behind-the-scenes friendships are made, crushes pursued and secrets revealed in plots fit for the Bard himself.

Performances take place at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall from Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, as well as Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19.

To learn more about Fairies and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
GO! Santa Clarita has New Transit OnDemand App
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
