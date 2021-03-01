header image

1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
| Monday, Mar 1, 2021
guard that auto

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita will launch its “Guard That Auto” campaign this spring to combat an increase in grand theft auto over the past year.

The campaign is designed to educate Santa Clarita Valley drivers and citizens on safety tips in an effort to reduce the number of stolen vehicles in the valley.

Since incorporation, one of the city’s top priorities has been the safety of its residents on city streets. Although the city’s theft rate has remained well below the state average, there has been a recent uptick in these types of incidents. This led to the development of a new and expanded educational plan.

“Guard That Auto” will primarily focus on tips related to locking up and keeping not only your auto but also the contents inside of it safe.

“Guard That Auto” banners, posters, and advertisements will be seen throughout Santa Clarita, and social media content will center on five main “Keep Your” messages:

* Keep Your keys inside your home and out of your car.

* Keep Your car safe and park in well-lit areas.

* Keep Your car safe and use a theft protection device.

* Keep Your spare key with you, not in a car that can be stolen.

* Keep Your valuables out of your car.

In addition to traditional methods of pushing out information, the city is looking to reach not only drivers but also all residents in order to help everyone “Guard That Auto.”

Learn more about the “Guard That Auto” campaign online by following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and city of Santa Clarita social media accounts.
