Santa Clarita Valley Shoppers Return to Stores on ‘Boxing Day’

With the gifts unwrapped and the wish lists granted, thousands of Santa Clarita Valley shoppers returned to stores the day after Christmas, called Boxing Day in the United Kingdom as people pack up and move to new residences for the New Year.

Whether SCV patrons were out to return items or use the gift cards, the stores seemed to mirror the atmosphere they had in the days leading up to Christmas.

“We’re shopping because we’re going on a trip tomorrow, and we’re spending the Christmas money to get stuff for our trip,” said Lauren Neal, a Valencia resident who was spotted at Target on Friday with her sister Emma.

Both girls said they were about to visit family in Idaho, and braving the large crowds in order to purchase a variety of items needed for the cold weather, such as jackets, gloves and other warm clothing.

Victoria Jacquet, a Valencia resident, said she was with her mom, committed to the day’s shopping in spite of the rain because she too had Christmas money she wanted to spend.

“I got money for (a pillow) and I didn’t have money before,” Jacquet said.

Denise Morgan, another Santa Clarita resident out on Boxing Day, was using her time at the stores Thursday not to use the gift cards she was given, but to complete the list of items she said she was hoping to get underneath the tree.

Listed on her receipt was everything from dish towels to oven mitts and other practical items needed on a day-to-day basis.

SCV residents joined millions of others across the country in the post-Christmas shopping spree on Boxing Day, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.

A survey from the NRF found that 68% of holiday consumers will likely shop the week after Christmas. Of these shoppers, 49% plan to take advantage of post-holiday sales and 27% plan to use gift cards. Young consumers, aged 18-24, are the most likely to shop the week after Christmas, according to the NRF.

Additionally, 55% say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month after receiving them.