Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners

Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.

These student’s artwork, music, photography, essay and poetry, along with those of the finalists, have been submitted to Sister Cities International in Washington D.C. to compete at the national level for the $1,000-grand prize in each category.

This year’s theme was “United in Hope” and students were asked to convey, through their entries, their vision of citizen diplomacy and how hope can be a uniting force during this challenging time when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt globally.

Community members can view these students’ winning entries, along with the finalists and all art submissions by our talented youth, at the virtual gallery at https://tinyurl.com/SisterCitiesUnitedInHope.

“This is the 10th year the Santa Clarita Sister Cities has hosted the Young Artists and Authors Showcase and we are proud of all the participants, the 2021 winners and the previous year’s National winners and finalists,” said Claudia Acosta, Santa Clarita Sister Cities board president. “We also appreciate the support from the community with their sponsorship package for the winning students this year.”

The Santa Clarita Sister Cities program is a local organization whose mission is to foster international partnerships between the city of Santa Clarita and cities abroad to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges. Sisters Cities International is a non-profit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. The city of Santa Clarita has international Sister Cities in Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org, or contact Elena Galvez at (661) 255-4911 or Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726, or email SisterCities@santa-clarita.com.

