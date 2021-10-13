Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge

A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon is held on Saturday, Feb 12, 2022. Santa Clarita students in K-6 grade are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge to run a marathon for free.
Registration is now open for the Final Mile Challenge, which is a free running program designed to promote health and fitness among children in Santa Clarita. The program is simple, register online and track 25 miles run between now and race day in February.
Students that complete 25 miles before Feb 12, will receive free entry into the Final Mile Challenge, where they will run the last 1.2 miles of the Santa Clarita Marathon course to the finish line. Schools are encouraged to create a participation incentive for students, and each wave of runners in the Final Mile Challenge will consist of students from the same school. Those who cross the finish line will receive an official Final Mile Challenge finisher’s medal.
Participation in the Final Mile Challenge is completely free. For more information about the Final Mile Challenge and to register, please visit the event website.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is putting pressure on the California Health and Human Services Agency, calling for the investigative report regarding the PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory in Valencia to be released.
The Newhall Family Theatre will be hosting a dual celebration – re-opening after the long pandemic closure and marking its 80th anniversary – with a free, interactive event for children and a talent showcase for all ages.
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that allows the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining expansions to continue as restaurants continue to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
Princess Cruises celebrated Monday its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry global pause of operations.
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
