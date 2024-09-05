header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
| Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Sister Cities

Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

The Santa Clarita winners include:

Grace Lee (West Ranch High School) – Art (Classic Medium) – “Joined Together”

Samantha Diem (iLEAD Agua Dulce) – Art (Digital Medium) – “Moss”

Nina Nathan (Saugus High School) – Essay/Creative Writing – “Sustainable Sister Cities”

Susmit Das (Academy of the Canyons) – Poetry – “Resilient Cities Navigating Climate’s Challenges”

Gina Intravartolo (West Ranch High School) – Music (Original) – “The Choice is Yours”

Sricharan Vagvala (Academy of the Canyons) – Photography – “Creeping Towards Beauty”

These students’ literary and art submissions, along with those of the finalists from Santa Clarita, were submitted to Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., where they competed with over 325 entries from 21 countries around the globe. Two students representing Santa Clarita Sister Cities won at the international level:

Christabel Yun (Saugus High School) – Essay – “Greenhouse” – Third Place

Juliana Rose Dinglasan (Sariaya, Philippines) – Poetry – “Cityscape of Climate Champions” – Second Place

The annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase gives youth the opportunity to express their vision for a more unified, peaceful world through original artwork, music and literature.

The 2024 Showcase encouraged youth to submit entries inspired by the theme, “CLIMATESCAPE: Resilient Cities for Tomorrow’s Climate.”

Students were encouraged to highlight the challenges of climate change and its impact on communities, as well as envision a climate-resilient and sustainable future and what that looks like to foster a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

Community members can view these students’ winning entries on SantaClaritaSisterCities.org. The international winners are featured on Sister Cities International’s website, SisterCities.org.

The Santa Clarita Sister Cities program is a local organization with a mission to foster international partnerships between the city of Santa Clarita and cities abroad and promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges. Sister Cities International is a non-profit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, one individual, one community at a time. The city of Santa Clarita has international Sister Cities in Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaSisterCities.org, contact Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726 or email SisterCities@SantaClarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants

Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall

Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion

City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
SCVNews.com