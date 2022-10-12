header image

Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Water drop


Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

Audrey Dornidon of Saugus High School was selected as the national Grand Prize winner in the Essay showcase for her entry, “The Great Dehydration.” Ashley Knutson of Valencia High School placed second in the national Poetry showcase for her poem, “In One Breath, Life, And In Another, Death,” while Johnathon Myung of West Ranch High School finished in second place in the national Original Music showcase for his entry, “Waterfalls.”

Dornidon and Knutson also took home top honors in the local contest held by Santa Clarita Sister Cities. The full list of local winners also includes:

-Donnah Moon (West Ranch High School) – Art (Classic Medium) – “Oiling the Wounds”

-Jessica Park (Academy of the Canyons) – Art (Digital Medium) – “Pond Sustainability”

-Eric Rodriguez (Academy of the Canyons) – Original Music – “Forever Evolving”

-Sivan Garteiz (Valencia High School) – Photography – “Small Steps”

The YAAS gives youth the opportunity to express their vision for a more unified, peaceful world through original artwork, music and literature. The 2022 Showcase encouraged youth to submit entries inspired by the theme “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All,” highlighting the importance of climate change, its impact on water resources in local and global communities, and how youth are helping address this important issue.

Community members can view these students’ winning entries on the Sister Cities International website. Submissions of local winners and finalists are displayed in the Santa Clarita Sister Cities virtual gallery.

The Santa Clarita Sister Cities program is a local organization with a mission to foster international partnerships between the City of Santa Clarita and cities abroad and promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges. Sister Cities International is a non-profit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. The City of Santa Clarita has international Sister Cities in Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines.

For more information, please visit the Sister Cities Website, contact Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726, or email SisterCities@santa-clarita.com.
