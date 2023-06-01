Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3

Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays. Santa Clarita Transit is excited to bring back the popular service, which allows residents to ride to the beach with ease on one of the City’s comfortable, air-conditioned commuter express buses. The Summer Beach Bus runs from Saturday, June 3 through Sunday, Sept. 3.

Santa Clarita Transit is excited to announce a new beach location for 2023. The Ventura Harbor provides many fun attractions for visitors. These include the Ventura Harbor Village, Harbor Cove Beach, the Visitor Center at Channel Islands National Park, the Ventura Yacht Club and much more. Visitors can also rent many types of water toys at the Harbor.

Summer Beach Bus fares are $3.00 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for Senior Citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the simple Token Transit mobile app by using the stored value on their TAP card or in exact cash, however, monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station and the McBean Regional Transit Center. The Via Princessa Metrolink Station will depart at 8:22 a.m. and return at 5:53 p.m. The McBean Regional Transit Center will depart at 8:40 a.m. and return at 5:35 p.m. This program was designed to ensure a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Travelers may bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on Summer Beach Bus routes and times, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

