Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Santa Clarita Summer Library Reading Program Seeks Volunteers
| Monday, May 12, 2025
Public Library Summer Reading

The annual Summer Reading Program is back at Santa Clarita public libraries and this year’s theme is “Level Up at Your Library.”

During the seven-week program, residents of all ages are encouraged to read a variety of books and/or participate in crafts or activities during the summer.

Friendly and engaging volunteers are needed to help sign up library members for the Summer Reading Program at the Santa Clarita Public Library, hand out prizes for each milestone and assist library staff with special programs, activities, crafts, games and other duties as assigned.

There are three libraries where residents can volunteer, Valencia Library, Old Town Newhall Library or the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.

Volunteers who have signed up for the Summer Reading Program are required to attend one orientation session during the week before the program begins.

Volunteers must be 14 years and up and adult volunteers must be fingerprinted and cleared.

Dates and Times: June 9 to July 25 (7 weeks) two hour shifts, 20 hours total, any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, June 9 to Friday, July 25.

All interested volunteers must attend a mandatory training session before starting the volunteer assignment.

The location the training will be held is at The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Multiple volunteer shifts for all three libraries will be shared and made available during the training.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13327 to sign up for this volunteer opportunity.

