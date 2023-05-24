Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service

The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley has returned to service from now until September.

The Summer Trolley offers service from several premier hotel properties to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, and Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Please review the trolley schedule below when planning a trip. Seating on the trolley is on a first come first serve basis. Trolley transportation picks up and drops off visitors from the following hotels located in Santa Clarita:

–Courtyard by Marriott & Embassy Suites (shared stop at end of cul-du-sac on Westinghouse Place)

–Hyatt Regency/Westfield Valencia Town Center (stop is located near Hyatt’s main entrance, along sidewalk)

–SpringHill Suites|Residence Inn, (stop is located outside lobby entrance)

–Holiday Inn Express & Suites (stop is located outside lobby entrance)

–Best Western Valencia/Six Flags Inn & Suites (stop is located across the parking lot from the covered entrance)

For Transit Customer Service please call (661) 294-1287

The city of Santa Clarita offers complimentary service every day from mid-May to Labor Day weekend. The Trolley offers a unique and easy way for visitors to experience Santa Clarita while saving time and money. Plan your summer visit and be sure to take a ride on the trolley.

