Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces Youth Soloist Winners

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its Young Soloist Competition, celebrating the extraordinary talent of young musicians from the community and surrounding areas.

This year’s winners are Sora Corro (piano; Irvine, CA), Addilyn Found (oboe; Santiago High School), Liam Chao (violin; Calabasas High School) and Hiroshi Corro (piano; Irvine, CA).

Addilyn, Liam and Hiroshi will perform their winning works with SCSO at its “Dreams & Destinies” concert on Sunday, March 8, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the artistry and promise of the next generation of classical musicians. Addilyn will perform the second movement of Joseph Haydn’s Oboe Concerto, showcasing elegance and lyrical depth. Liam will present the second movement of Henryk Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2, a work rich in romantic expressiveness.

Hiroshi will perform the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, highlighting both virtuosity and dramatic intensity.

Sora has been awarded the grand prize and will be featured as a soloist performing the entirety of Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor at the first concert of SCSO’s 2026–2027 season.

Alex Arellano, Music Conductor, shares some insight into the competition and what the audience can expect from the “Dreams & Destinies” concert.

“We are so excited to be inviting these talented young musicians to join us! The level of all the applicants we heard was really telling of the skill that the next generation of musicians has to share. Please join us for an exhilarating show featuring three of our selected winners performing staples from each of their instruments’ solo repertoire. We also have some treats in store for you that are from Los Angeles’s own cultural fabric: 1932 Olympic Medalist for Music Composition Josef Suk and, of course, the Maestro John Williams!” said Arellano.

“Dreams & Destinies” will also feature orchestral favorites including Mozart’s The Magic Flute Overture, Suk’s Pohádka, and John Williams’ Adventures on Earth from E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial. Together, this program promises an inspiring evening that celebrates both timeless masterworks and exceptional young talent.

Tickets start at only $10 and are available at SCSOmusic.org.

