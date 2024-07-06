Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab

The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways, resurfacing and coating street surfaces, crack sealing, reconstruction and maintenance of roads throughout the city.

Construction on the Road Rehab project is anticipated to begin during the week of July 8, and will continue throughout the summer months.

Electronic message boards will be installed in affected neighborhoods, along with social media and physical flyers, notifying residents of the anticipated schedule for construction activities.

Additionally, residents will receive direct notices regarding the upcoming work to ensure they stay well-informed about the progress and any potential disruptions that may occur. The city will post updates, including construction dates and locations on all social media platforms using #SCRoadRehab.

Please be sure to check the city’s pages, @CityOfSantaClarita, or @SantaClarita on X (formerly Twitter), periodically to remain informed of any changes.

Construction will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday on residential streets, while work on arterial roads will occur at night between 7 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. to reduce traffic impacts.

Residents are asked to be aware of work being done in and around their neighborhoods and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic and “No Parking” signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming construction and potential lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through construction zones.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their patience and support of this project.

The city’s Road Rehab website, SantaClarita.gov/RoadRehab, features Road Rehab Project locations, frequently asked questions and instructions on what you should do if your street is part of the program this year.

All measures will be taken to ensure the project is completed safely and promptly.

For questions or concerns, please contact the project hotline at (661) 290-2291.

