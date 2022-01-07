Santa Clarita to Celebrate MLK Day with Unity Walk

In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the city of Santa Clarita will host a Unity Walk at Central Park on Monday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m.

The theme of the event is “Together We Are Stronger”. The Unity Walk will begin with a brief speaking program at the Central Park flagpole, followed by a quarter-mile walk through Central Park.

The program will feature several guest speakers who will focus on celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will commemorate Dr. King’s core values of faith, education, nonviolence, love, leadership, community and hope.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk is coordinated in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable. The event is free and open to the public, no advanced registration is required. For more information call (661) 255-4965.

