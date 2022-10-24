header image

1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Solar Bus Stop Release

Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops.

In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of Sustaining Public Infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with a new solar-powered systems.

The Bus Stop Improvement Project will result in enhanced real-time bus information units that feature longer-lasting battery backup, as well as the ability to send out emergency or public service announcements in real-time. In addition, a new annunciator that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will announce the next bus arrival times.

The monitors at the upgraded bus stops include a built-in diagnostic feature that will alert Santa Clarita Transit staff to system maintenance needs, which will provide for early failure detection and minimal downtime. Staff will also be able to monitor the status of each unit remotely to ensure proper operation.

Nearly a dozen bus stops have already been upgraded, with the full project expected to be complete by the end of October.

For more information on the Bus Stop Improvement Project, please contact Transit Manager Adrian Aguilar at (661) 295-6305 or by email at aaguilar@santa-clarita.com.
Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains 'AAA' Rating
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains ‘AAA’ Rating
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day

Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day!
FULL STORY...

City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donations
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donations
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID Roundup: 2,598 New Cases, 28 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House
The worn, peeling paint on a domestic violence safe house in the Santa Clarita Valley was completely replaced in only six hours by a team of volunteers from ALLBRiGHT Painting on Saturday, Oct. 15.
CDE Releases 2022 California School Testing Scores
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
Oct. 26: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government followed by a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Takeda Science Center, room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems
Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops.
Oct. 25: Saugus School District Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV
Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!
‘The Real Love Boat’ Unites New Cast With Original Actors
"The Love Boat….promises something for everyone…" proved true as the cast members from the original scripted TV show “The Love Boat” met with the hosts of CBS’s romantic adventure dating show “The Real Love Boat,” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and "The Real Love Boat" crew.
County Inspector General Releases Report Card on LASD Reforms
Max Huntsman, Los Angeles County Inspector General, has issued a report from the Office of Inspector General entitled "Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2022."
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”
Nov. 11-13: Veteran’s Weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran's Weekend Nov. 11-13.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center
Child & Family Center announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the Board of Directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as their new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.
Nikki Buckstead Named New CEO of Child & Family Center
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
There is nothing quite like seeing the pure joy on hundreds of children’s faces when they get to spend a whole afternoon playing and exploring! On Thursday, Oct. 20 I was excited to host a special day for foster youth and local families at Kidspace Children's Museum.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1,017 New Cases, 14 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,017 new cases countywide and 30 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1,017 New Cases, 14 New Deaths
City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains ‘AAA’ Rating
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
City Ranked in Top Five Percent by State Auditor, Retains ‘AAA’ Rating
Oct. 30: Finish The Ride, Finish The Run – Halloween
Finish The Ride and Finish The Run -- Halloween will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
Oct. 30: Finish The Ride, Finish The Run – Halloween
Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Haunted Hike, Don't Fear the Dark, Fear What Lies Within!" Oct. 21-23 at Castaic Lake Lagoon.
Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Nov. 5: The 38th Annual Hart Rampage at COC Cougar Stadium
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 5: The 38th Annual Hart Rampage at COC Cougar Stadium
