Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.

Instead of buying local daily or monthly passes in advance, riders can use Stored Value on their TAP card or TAP app, or purchase Single Ride Passes on the Token Transit app, and rides accumulate toward a one-day cap and a seven-day cap.

Once one of those limits are hit, rides are free for the rest of that period. This makes fare payment easy, as there is no upfront cost for a pass, and frequent riders benefit the most.

When boarding a Santa Clarita Transit vehicle for a local route, tap or flash the pass as normal. Each tap deducts from the Stored Value — until the one-day cap or seven-day cap is reached. After reaching a cap, any further rides in that period will be free. The seven-day cap starts on the first tap in a new seven-day window, so the start is flexible (not tied to a particular weekday). This means if riders begin riding mid-week, the “week” will start then.

Riders don’t need to sign up for anything special, just use their TAP card, TAP app or Token Transit app as usual, and they’ll automatically be enrolled. Check fare capping progress online via the TAP Card Status Page or in the TAP account online or in the TAP mobile app.

Riders can also check their fare capping status in person at any TAP vendor location or at the fare box when boarding. If using Token Transit for fare capping progress, tracking is also available in the Token Transit app.

For more information on Fare Capping, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

