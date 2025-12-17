header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
| Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Water drop


Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.

Instead of buying local daily or monthly passes in advance, riders can use Stored Value on their TAP card or TAP app, or purchase Single Ride Passes on the Token Transit app, and rides accumulate toward a one-day cap and a seven-day cap.

Once one of those limits are hit, rides are free for the rest of that period. This makes fare payment easy, as there is no upfront cost for a pass, and frequent riders benefit the most.

When boarding a Santa Clarita Transit vehicle for a local route, tap or flash the pass as normal. Each tap deducts from the Stored Value — until the one-day cap or seven-day cap is reached. After reaching a cap, any further rides in that period will be free. The seven-day cap starts on the first tap in a new seven-day window, so the start is flexible (not tied to a particular weekday). This means if riders begin riding mid-week, the “week” will start then.

Riders don’t need to sign up for anything special, just use their TAP card, TAP app or Token Transit app as usual, and they’ll automatically be enrolled.  Check fare capping progress online via the TAP Card Status Page or in the TAP account online or in the TAP mobile app.

Riders can also check their fare capping status in person at any TAP vendor location or at the fare box when boarding. If using Token Transit for fare capping progress, tracking is also available in the Token Transit app.

For more information on Fare Capping, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026

Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV

Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour

Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 19: ‘Regency Blend, A Tea Making Social’ at Newhall Library

Dec. 19: ‘Regency Blend, A Tea Making Social’ at Newhall Library
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Regency Blend: a Tea Making Social, Friday, Dec. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Green Santa Clarita Tallies 2025 Accomplishments

Green Santa Clarita Tallies 2025 Accomplishments
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
Together, as a community, Santa Clarita accomplished many great things in 2025.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards + Installation 2026 will be hosted this year at California Institute of the Arts on Friday, Feb. 13.
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
Every holiday season, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees provide support to local families through the William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Helping Families Program.
Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center. 
Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU
Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
SCVNews.com