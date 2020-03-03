Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service

As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available — GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.

The grant-funded program will provide curb-to-curb transportation within a designated service area, as well as to key destinations in the city, including the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, Santa Clarita Child & Family Center, Via Princessa Metrolink station, Santa Clarita Sports Complex and Walmart location on Carl Boyer Drive.

The app-based public transit service is similar to Uber or Lyft and is open to the general public. Users can download the MV Passenger app for iOS or Android devices and, with a few simple clicks, request a ride.

The initial service area provides access to neighborhoods that have a high demand for transit, as well as areas not currently served by traditional fixed-route buses.

Residents can use GO! Santa Clarita to connect to local stores and amenities, as well as to other transportation options, such as Santa Clarita Transit buses or Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line for longer trips.

“We’re extremely excited to offer this new service,” said city of Santa Clarita Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier. “By leveraging technology, we’re able to put a modern spin on transit in Santa Clarita and make our services even more accessible.”

GO! Santa Clarita will operate for free during the month of March, after which time the regular fare will be $2.00 per trip or $1.00 for reduced-fare patrons.

For more information on operating hours and service area, visit GO-SantaClarita.com.

City of Santa Clarita Rider Etiquette: A Few Tips for the Road

* When arriving at the bus stop to board the bus, please be courteous to people who have been waiting before you.

* Avoid using the seat next to you as storage for your belongings when other passengers need a seat.

* Please keep your voice low and talk time to a minimum when using your cell phone.

* Headsets used for electronic devices are for your ears only, so please keep the volume low.

Santa Clarita Transit uses technology to monitor buses and works closely with SCV Sheriff’s Station and school district officials to ensure the safety of all passengers.