Santa Clarita Transit Offering Veterans Day Ride to Knott’s Berry Farm

Santa Clarita veterans and residents can board Santa Clarita Transit on Friday, Nov. 11, for a patriotic ride to Knott’s Berry Farm. The one-day, round-trip service coincides with the theme park’s “Military Tribute Days” promotion, which offers discounted park admission to all retired or active U.S. military veterans, plus up to five guests.

Residents and local veterans can board the one-day Santa Clarita Transit service at the McBean Regional Transit Center at 8:30 a.m. or the Jan Heidt Newhall Metrolink Station at 8:45 a.m. Buses will depart Knott’s Berry Farm for Santa Clarita at 5:30 p.m. Regular fare is $3.00 each way or $1.50 each way for seniors 60 and above and persons with disabilities. The fare will be free for those who donate canned food or other essential items to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Finally, riders may also purchase passes on their smartphones using the Token Transit app and can visit SantaClaritaTransit.com for details as well as suggested donation items.

Upon arrival at Knott’s Berry Farm, U.S. veterans, retired and active military personnel will be required to present military ID or proof of U.S. military service to receive discounted admission to the park. Park admission for veterans, retired and active military personnel, and up to five guests, is $20 per person plus applicable taxes and fees. Park tickets can be purchased online at Knotts.com or upon arrival at Knott’s Berry Farm.

The Santa Clarita Transit Military Tribute Bus to Knott’s Berry Farm is open to the public. Riders do not need to be retired or active U.S. military or in the company of retired or active U.S. military personnel to board the bus. Passengers under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s one-day service to Knott’s Berry Farm, contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

