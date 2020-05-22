sound the horn

Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’

Uploaded: , Friday, May 22, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

At 12 noon on Thursday, Santa Clarita Transit operators participated in the national “Sound the Horn” event by simultaneously sounding their horns in a display of appreciation for frontline workers.

A small fleet of Santa Clarita Transit vehicles drove past Santa Clarita City Hall, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126.

The local event was meant to display appreciation toward frontline transit workers who work to keep Santa Clarita running safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fleet of transit vehicles passed by City Hall, where staff displayed their appreciation by holding a Hearts for Heroes banner thanking drivers.

The fleet then passed by the Sheriff’s and Fire Stations where first responders sounded their vehicle sirens and horns in solidarity.

Public transit employees, including drivers, mechanics and operators continue to provide safe and reliable transportation for essential trips throughout the Santa Clarita Valley community and beyond.

Thursday’s event marks the city’s second time participating in a Sound the Horn event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The city first participated on April 17, along with 150 other transit agencies nationwide.

This ongoing effort is spearheaded by New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and has created waves of appreciation across the country. The city of Santa Clarita continually values Santa Clarita Transit operators and supports staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

