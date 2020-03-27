santa clarita transit

Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 27, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.

The move is in response to the “Safer at Home” order announced by the city of Los Angeles on March 20, after which Santa Clarita Transit experienced significant decreases in ridership aboard the city’s commuter bus services to Century City, downtown Los Angeles and Warner Center.

This consolidated schedule will continue until further direction has been provided.

The following trips will be suspended:

* Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles- 5:06a.m., 5:21a.m., 5:51a.m., 6:16a.m. and 3:20p.m.

* Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Clarita- 7:15a.m., 8:00a.m., 9:00a.m., 3:42p.m., 4:17a.m., 4:32p.m., 5:02p.m. and 5:17p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Century City- 6:16a.m., 6:31a.m., 2:54p.m. and 3:29p.m.

* Century City to Santa Clarita- 8:15a.m., 4:10p.m. and 5:10p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Warner Center- 5:00a.m. and 6:23a.m.

* Warner Center to Santa Clarita- 6:15a.m., 7:57a.m., 4:05p.m. and 5:00p.m.

The following trips will remain unaffected:

* Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles- 4:55a.m. ,5:36a.m., 6:01a.m., 6:31a.m., 6:51a.m., 4:20p.m. and 5:12p.m.

* Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Clarita- 6:50a.m., 3:22p.m., 4:02p.m., 4:47p.m., 6:00p.m. and 6:45p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Century City- 5:00a.m., 5:14a.m., 5:29a.m., 5:44a.m., 6:46a.m., 2:59p.m. and 3:59p.m.

* Century City to Santa Clarita- 6:50a.m., 7:04a.m., 7:47a.m., 3:45p.m., 4:40p.m., 5:40p.m., 6:40p.m. and 7:45p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Warner Center- 5:24a.m., 5:56a.m., 6:53a.m., 2:20p.m., 3:35p.m. and 5:02p.m.

* Warner Center to Santa Clarita- 6:50a.m., 7:20a.m., 8:30a.m. 3:35p.m., 4:30p.m. and 6:20p.m.

“Even during this pandemic, we are taking all necessary measures to continue providing the exceptional level of service our riders have come to expect,” says Mayor Cameron Smyth.

“We have taken extra safety precautions by sectioning off every other row of seats and posted social distancing messaging throughout our fleet,” Smyth said. “Several weeks ago, we also implemented an enhanced extensive daily cleaning schedule of the entire transit fleet using hospital-grade, EPA approved disinfectant. As we continue providing a measured response to this ongoing event, the safety of our riders remains our number one priority.”

For more information on steps the city is taking to protect residents and riders, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com. For more information on Santa Clarita Transit’s modified schedule, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV

    L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV

    3 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning

    Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning

    1 hour ago
  • SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments

    SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments

    4 hours ago
  • County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses

    County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses

    4 hours ago
  • Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill

    Objection Shut Down as House Passes $2 Trillion Virus Bill

    5 hours ago
  • Dry Winter Plunges Much of California Into Drought

    Dry Winter Plunges Much of California Into Drought

    5 hours ago
  • Pew Survey: Fears Over COVID-19 Escalating Quickly in US

    Pew Survey: Fears Over COVID-19 Escalating Quickly in US

    5 hours ago
  • US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases

    US Now the World Leader in COVID-19 Cases

    6 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 27)

    Today in SCV History (March 27)

    14 hours ago
  • You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

    You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

    14 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.