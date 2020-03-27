Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning

To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.

The move is in response to the “Safer at Home” order announced by the city of Los Angeles on March 20, after which Santa Clarita Transit experienced significant decreases in ridership aboard the city’s commuter bus services to Century City, downtown Los Angeles and Warner Center.

This consolidated schedule will continue until further direction has been provided.

The following trips will be suspended:

* Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles- 5:06a.m., 5:21a.m., 5:51a.m., 6:16a.m. and 3:20p.m.

* Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Clarita- 7:15a.m., 8:00a.m., 9:00a.m., 3:42p.m., 4:17a.m., 4:32p.m., 5:02p.m. and 5:17p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Century City- 6:16a.m., 6:31a.m., 2:54p.m. and 3:29p.m.

* Century City to Santa Clarita- 8:15a.m., 4:10p.m. and 5:10p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Warner Center- 5:00a.m. and 6:23a.m.

* Warner Center to Santa Clarita- 6:15a.m., 7:57a.m., 4:05p.m. and 5:00p.m.

The following trips will remain unaffected:

* Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles- 4:55a.m. ,5:36a.m., 6:01a.m., 6:31a.m., 6:51a.m., 4:20p.m. and 5:12p.m.

* Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Clarita- 6:50a.m., 3:22p.m., 4:02p.m., 4:47p.m., 6:00p.m. and 6:45p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Century City- 5:00a.m., 5:14a.m., 5:29a.m., 5:44a.m., 6:46a.m., 2:59p.m. and 3:59p.m.

* Century City to Santa Clarita- 6:50a.m., 7:04a.m., 7:47a.m., 3:45p.m., 4:40p.m., 5:40p.m., 6:40p.m. and 7:45p.m.

* Santa Clarita to Warner Center- 5:24a.m., 5:56a.m., 6:53a.m., 2:20p.m., 3:35p.m. and 5:02p.m.

* Warner Center to Santa Clarita- 6:50a.m., 7:20a.m., 8:30a.m. 3:35p.m., 4:30p.m. and 6:20p.m.

“Even during this pandemic, we are taking all necessary measures to continue providing the exceptional level of service our riders have come to expect,” says Mayor Cameron Smyth.

“We have taken extra safety precautions by sectioning off every other row of seats and posted social distancing messaging throughout our fleet,” Smyth said. “Several weeks ago, we also implemented an enhanced extensive daily cleaning schedule of the entire transit fleet using hospital-grade, EPA approved disinfectant. As we continue providing a measured response to this ongoing event, the safety of our riders remains our number one priority.”

For more information on steps the city is taking to protect residents and riders, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com. For more information on Santa Clarita Transit’s modified schedule, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.