Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry

This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Residents are encouraged to visit one of five locations throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 19, to donate food and essential personal care items. Locations and times are as follows:
– Chesebrough Park: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
– Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall: 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
– Central Park: 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
– The Centre: 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
– Canyon Country Library: 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Take part in alleviating hunger and meeting the essential needs of families and individuals throughout the Santa Clarita Valley this December. Residents interested in donating can find a list of commonly needed items located at SCVFoodPantry.org/Donate.
“Often during the holiday season, Santa Clarita Transit collects donations at our Holiday Light Tour. While we can’t host the tour this year, we still want to ensure the pantry receives its annual donation,” stated city of Santa Clarita Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier. The festive trolley will borrow from the food truck model wherein approximate times, and locations are published in advance, with real-time updates going out over social media the day of collection.
During the Jolly Trolley Food Drive hours, staff will wear masks and practice social distancing. Residents are asked to do the same. Please follow @SCTBus on Twitter for updates throughout the day of the event. For more information about the Jolly Trolley Food Drive, please contact Alex Porlier at aporlier@santa-clarita.com.
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide,
as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
