Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry

This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Residents are encouraged to visit one of five locations throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 19, to donate food and essential personal care items. Locations and times are as follows:

– Chesebrough Park: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

– Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall: 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Central Park: 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

– The Centre: 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

– Canyon Country Library: 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Take part in alleviating hunger and meeting the essential needs of families and individuals throughout the Santa Clarita Valley this December. Residents interested in donating can find a list of commonly needed items located at SCVFoodPantry.org/Donate.

“Often during the holiday season, Santa Clarita Transit collects donations at our Holiday Light Tour. While we can’t host the tour this year, we still want to ensure the pantry receives its annual donation,” stated city of Santa Clarita Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier. The festive trolley will borrow from the food truck model wherein approximate times, and locations are published in advance, with real-time updates going out over social media the day of collection.

During the Jolly Trolley Food Drive hours, staff will wear masks and practice social distancing. Residents are asked to do the same. Please follow @SCTBus on Twitter for updates throughout the day of the event. For more information about the Jolly Trolley Food Drive, please contact Alex Porlier at aporlier@santa-clarita.com.