header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
| Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Santa Clarita Trolley Food Drive

This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Residents are encouraged to visit one of five locations throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 19, to donate food and essential personal care items. Locations and times are as follows:

– Chesebrough Park: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

– Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall: 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Central Park: 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

– The Centre: 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

– Canyon Country Library: 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Take part in alleviating hunger and meeting the essential needs of families and individuals throughout the Santa Clarita Valley this December. Residents interested in donating can find a list of commonly needed items located at SCVFoodPantry.org/Donate.

“Often during the holiday season, Santa Clarita Transit collects donations at our Holiday Light Tour. While we can’t host the tour this year, we still want to ensure the pantry receives its annual donation,” stated city of Santa Clarita Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier. The festive trolley will borrow from the food truck model wherein approximate times, and locations are published in advance, with real-time updates going out over social media the day of collection.

During the Jolly Trolley Food Drive hours, staff will wear masks and practice social distancing. Residents are asked to do the same. Please follow @SCTBus on Twitter for updates throughout the day of the event. For more information about the Jolly Trolley Food Drive, please contact Alex Porlier at aporlier@santa-clarita.com.

Santa Clarita Trolley
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner

Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner
Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
If you are looking for a special gift for the hard-to-shop person on your holiday list, consider sponsoring a Hometown Hero banner in their name.
FULL STORY...

State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita Top 6 Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities

State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita Top 6 Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top six percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry

Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
FULL STORY...

New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population

New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Los Angeles County has awarded Santa Clarita more than $126,000 in grant funds to support organizations with innovative solutions to address the local homeless population.
FULL STORY...

City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund

City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund
Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team
As it embarks into 2021, the SCV Chamber has established a broad-based leadership team representing small, medium and large businesses from a broad spectrum of industries to guide the Chamber into the new year in an effort to best work together as a united community.
Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team
Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner
If you are looking for a special gift for the hard-to-shop person on your holiday list, consider sponsoring a Hometown Hero banner in their name.
Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita Top 6 Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top six percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita Top 6 Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Dec. 16: Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority Virtual Meeting
The William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority will meet virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 16: Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority Virtual Meeting
SoCal’s ICU Capacity Continues to Plunge
The Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity continued its decline Tuesday, dropping to just 1.7%.
SoCal’s ICU Capacity Continues to Plunge
Wilk Named Vice Chair for Education, Rules Committees
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), announced Monday his appointment to serve as the Vice Chair for the Senate Committees on Education, Governmental Organization and Rules.
Wilk Named Vice Chair for Education, Rules Committees
Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host a Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of our local Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Santa Clarita Transit to Host Food Drive Benefiting SCV Food Pantry
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
The Electoral College on Monday certified Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect of the United States, closing one of the last chapters of the Trump presidency.
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Western States Scientific Workgroup OK’s Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
Western States Scientific Workgroup OK’s Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Newsom Stumbles as Pandemic Worsens, but Support Holds — For Now
California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a political test as new stay-at-home orders are issued, a test that could cost him his position in 2022.
Newsom Stumbles as Pandemic Worsens, but Support Holds — For Now
New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Los Angeles County has awarded Santa Clarita more than $126,000 in grant funds to support organizations with innovative solutions to address the local homeless population.
New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Election Wrap: Californians Cast All-Time Record Number of Votes
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
Election Wrap: Californians Cast All-Time Record Number of Votes
Valvo Twins Determined to Spread Holiday Cheer Amid Pandemic
Each year since they can remember, Troy and Cheyenne Valvo have passed out candy canes during Homestead Holiday, a traditional Christmas display put on by their Saugus neighborhood.
Valvo Twins Determined to Spread Holiday Cheer Amid Pandemic
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
While state officials expect a COVID-19 vaccine distribution to begin soon, the Southern California region intensive care unit capacity continued to drop.
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
The California Department of Education released the first year of data on the number of times in which schools used restraints and seclusions on students.
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
The city of Santa Clarita is set to develop a roadway safety plan designed to identify and analyze safety issues and offer improvements.
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
%d bloggers like this: