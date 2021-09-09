Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps

As it begins its second year of operation, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will soon boast a number of new features for mountain bike riders to explore.
Work is commencing to bring an eight-foot Whale Tail, six-foot kicker ramp, four-foot kicker ramp, 90-degree berm turn and an eight-foot flat wall ride to the Red Trail at the Trek Bike Park, the park’s most advanced mountain bike line. Assembly begins Thursday, Sept. 9, and is anticipated to be completed by Friday, September 17.
During assembly, the Red Trail will be closed to riders. However, the Trek Bike Park also offers mountain bikers Green (easy), Blue (intermediate) and Black (difficult) Trails to ride in the meantime.
The Red Trail is the most difficult to navigate, taking riders from the top of the park through twists and turns in the hillside before ending near the park’s entrance and BMX area. The new features will be added to the second half of the trail to give riders greater opportunities to master jumps and other obstacles.
The elements being installed at the Trek Bike Park are being fabricated by Progressive Bike Ramps (ProgressiveBikeRamps.com). The upgrade project is being completed as part of Trek Bicycle Corporation’s continued sponsorship of the city of Santa Clarita’s Bike Park, which is located in the hills at the top of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway). The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is open daily from sunrise to sunset, weather permitting.
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season.
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance.
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
