September 9
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
| Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
Whale-Tail 3

As it begins its second year of operation, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will soon boast a number of new features for mountain bike riders to explore.

Work is commencing to bring an eight-foot Whale Tail, six-foot kicker ramp, four-foot kicker ramp, 90-degree berm turn and an eight-foot flat wall ride to the Red Trail at the Trek Bike Park, the park’s most advanced mountain bike line. Assembly begins Thursday, Sept. 9, and is anticipated to be completed by Friday, September 17.

During assembly, the Red Trail will be closed to riders. However, the Trek Bike Park also offers mountain bikers Green (easy), Blue (intermediate) and Black (difficult) Trails to ride in the meantime.

The Red Trail is the most difficult to navigate, taking riders from the top of the park through twists and turns in the hillside before ending near the park’s entrance and BMX area. The new features will be added to the second half of the trail to give riders greater opportunities to master jumps and other obstacles.

The elements being installed at the Trek Bike Park are being fabricated by Progressive Bike Ramps (ProgressiveBikeRamps.com). The upgrade project is being completed as part of Trek Bicycle Corporation’s continued sponsorship of the city of Santa Clarita’s Bike Park, which is located in the hills at the top of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway). The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is open daily from sunrise to sunset, weather permitting.

To learn more about the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, please visit santa-clarita.com/BikePark.

Flat-Wall-Ride1

Kicker-Ramp2

wood berm 4
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions

Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event

City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event
Friday, Sep 3, 2021
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
FULL STORY...

State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities

State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season. 
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
WalletHub released a study Wednesday identifying states that are having the most successful recoveries.
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance. 
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.  
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
The California Department of Transportation announces another a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,293 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
