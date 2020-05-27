[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
| Wednesday, May 27, 2020
unemployment

Santa Clarita is among the top 40 cities in Los Angeles County facing the highest unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released state data.

From March to April, the unemployment rate citywide soared from 6% to 20%, with an estimated 21,600 people without a job, based on figures from the state Economic Development Department’s monthly report for April.

For comparison, just behind Santa Clarita were cities such as Carson, Pomona, Whittier and South Pasadena with percentages between 20% to 16%. Cities including Irwindale, Rosemead and Burbank saw unemployment rates ranging between 28% to 23%. Data also showed Acton at 15.9% and Val Verde at 31.4%.

Countywide, nearly one million people of the county’s 10 million residents — across more than 100 cities, plus unincorporated communities — were reported without a job, marking an unemployment rate of 20.3% in April, according to state data.

And across California, nearly 4.6 million people filed for unemployment claims since mid-March as the state looks to close the gap on a projected $54.3 billion budget shortfall brought forth by stay-at-home orders that have kept people at home and multiple businesses closed for months.

Santa Clarita’s unemployment rate in February reached 4% before dipping into double digits in April, which was when employers and employees alike felt the most impact of the county and state lockdown orders, according to Jason Crawford, economic development director for the city of Santa Clarita.

“That’s when the stay-at-home orders were issued (March 19) and when businesses were told to close and when that happened, it put, unfortunately, so many of our residents out of work and that’s why we’ve seen April as what is hopefully the bottom,” he said Tuesday.

But city officials remain hopeful as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and its Department of Public Health ease restrictions, allowing for additional businesses to reopen.

“As far as exactly what the (unemployment rate) is going to be (in the next coming months) is going to depend on what we see as far as businesses reopening and being able to bring their employees back. We are hoping to see that happening faster here in Santa Clarita and we definitely hope to see an improvement.”

On Tuesday, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, announced that in-store shopping and churches could join other businesses that have already reopened to continue operations. The county has asked the state to allow grooming services and in-person dining to resume.
Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
During his weekly virtual press conference on Wednesday, May 27, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva outlined why staffing levels matter and how he views being provided an inadequate budget affects staffing.
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths due to the virus countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths, bringing the SCV's total fatalities to 20.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States
Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Santa Clarita is among the top 40 cities in Los Angeles County facing the highest unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released state data.
Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a physician, I am dismayed the COVID-19 healthcare problem has been tossed into the political arena. Americans are dying, and critical decisions must be made to manage this disease.
Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations
The William S. Hart Union High School District has set a schedule for drive-thru graduations for each Class of 2020 at Central Park during June.
Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations
California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback
California joined 22 other states and several other jurisdictions Wednesday to challenge the Trump Administration’s planned rollback of vehicle emissions standards.
California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported tax revenue numbers Wednesday for cannabis sales for the first Quarter of 2020.
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
