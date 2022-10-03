Artober

Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 3, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month. Every October, the City celebrates ARTober by offering residents free arts programs, workshops and activities.

Throughout ARTober, residents will have the opportunity to partake in a variety of themed programs and events to enjoy with family and friends. New and seasoned artists alike are invited to participate in a month-long “31 Art Prompts of Halloween” challenge, where each day they can follow a prompt and submit Halloween-themed artwork for a chance to win an Amazon gift card!

On Saturday, Oct. 15, a pair of events will connect residents with local artists and give attendees the chance to create something of their own. A special Sidewalk Poetry Dedication will begin at 11 a.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. During the dedication, the top 10 finalists selected for inclusion in the City’s Sidewalk Poetry Project this year will have the opportunity to do a live reading of their poems and the 10 locations where the winning poems will be stamped into sidewalks in Santa Clarita will be revealed.

Later in the day, join the Pop-Up Gallery Haunted House Workshop at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch, located at 24500 Main Street, starting at 1:00 p.m. Get festive and create your own haunted house in this workshop led by artist Sylvia Schorn. Participants will have their art pieces displayed from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. Supplies are limited.

On Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, the Business for Artists Conference will offer nine different workshops for creative professionals that focus on the development of practical business and career skills. Friday’s programming is tailored toward non-profit professionals who are seeking advice on marketing, program and fundraising from experts. Saturday’s programming is for artists working in visual arts, music or film. The workshops are designed for every level of creative professionals. Interested attendees can visit SantaClaritaArts.com for information and to purchase tickets.

To end the month in true Halloween fashion, the City will host a free pizza and pumpkin painting art reception, while supplies last, in honor of the Haunted Mansion Workshop. The reception will take place at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch on Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Stay on top of all things art throughout the year by following ArtsinSCV on Facebook and Instagram. To learn about all the programming and events available during ARTober, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com/ARTober-2022.

