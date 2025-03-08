Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Men of the Year Nominees

The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the 12 names of the nominees and the nominating organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Man of the Year.
Selections were made by nominating nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Each nominee will be honored at a gala dinner event on Friday, March 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The choice of 2025 Man and Woman of the Year will be revealed as a surprise to the winning honorees during the gala dinner.
The SCV Man and Woman of the Year is one of the most prestigious honors to be bestowed upon a community volunteer in the SCV. Honorees are selected by a vote of previous Man and Woman of the Year recipients who comprise the Man and Woman of the Year Committee.
Winners of the Man and Woman of the Year honor are selected on the basis of Volunteer service to the community defined by long-time community commitment (not work related). Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service, and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.
Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.
SCV Man of the Year nominees and nominating organizations are:
Jason Gibbs, Salvation Army SCV Corps
Alex Hafizi, Wish Education Foundation, Circle of Hope, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation
Scott Hoolahan, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley
Michael Jarel, Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society
Robert Lasher, Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry
Paul Lowe, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
Nick Mitchell, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
John Murray II, Carousel Ranch
Josh Rivas, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley
Albert Rodriguez, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Ron Vanvoorhis, Exclusively First Responders
Dennis Verner, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.
